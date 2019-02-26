Walker Announces Additional Drill Results from the Lapon Canyon Gold Project

Vancouver, February 26, 2019 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the late 2018 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

RC drill hole LC18-31 returned 2.28 g/t Au over 42.7 meters at a depth of 24.4 meters and 159 g/t over 1.5 meters at a depth of 83.8 meters.

Key Highlights:

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

Walker's initial geological mapping and prospecting on the Project followed by its drill programs has demonstrated the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization.

The 2018 drilling focused on infill and expansion drilling at the Lapon Rose zone, as well as exploration and drilling new targets, including other fault alteration zones, which in some instances show evidence of previous workings. The 2018 exploration drilling was designed to acquire technical and geological information on the structural trends.

Significantly again in Hole LC18-31, drilling intersected 159 g/t Au immediately prior to encountering old mine workings. These workings were intersected over 6.1 meters at a depth of 83.8 meters. This continues to verify historical data of the positioning of previously reported workings, in presently inaccessible mined out areas.

Consistently, since the start up of drilling on the project, all holes drilled within the Lapon Rose zone returned gold values with the majority (80%) returning significant grades and widths in en echelon zones of gold enrichment. The recent discovery of lower grade mineralization and anomalous gold present in granite, which to date has been unmineralized, demonstrates the robust nature of the system.

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole Alt.

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length**

(m) Assay (Au g/t)

uncut cut* Notes: LC 18-31 2650 24.4 67.1 42.7 2.28 Lapon Rose

















83.8 85.3 1.5 159 34.28 Lapon Rose



86.9 93 6.1 No samples Old mine workings













LC 18-32 2700





No significant assays Granite geology













LC 18-33 2700





No significant assays Granite geology

*Grade cut to 34 g/t

**True widths approx. 73%

The Lapon Rose Zone has now been drilled over a strike length of some 365 meters. The width of the zone exceeds 150 meters, and the zone has been drilled over a vertical extent of 400 meters. The zone remains open along strike and depth.

RC drill hole LC 18-31 was drilled to extend the mineralized zone and was located some 50 meters away from the nearest drill intersection. The Company was not aware of previous mining activity here, demonstrating that the previous workings along the strike length of the zone were more extensive than mapped (Newell, 1936). The lower grade intersection demonstrates the robust nature of the system. Notably, after exiting the workings at 93 meters, drilling returned an assay result of 84.2 g/t Au over 1.5 meters. The Company is not including nor relying on this result in our Assay table as it may represent contamination or mine rubble.

RC drill hole LC 18-32 was drilled to establish the fault contact between the country rock (granite) and the altered/sheared zone which carries the mineralization. This was necessary to acquire geological information prior to follow up drilling of the discovery in Hole 19 (see news release 11-8-17).

RC drill hole LC 18-33 was drilled to acquire geological information near the top of the mountain range where outcrop is covered by colluvium. The hole encountered granite, but interestingly, and significantly, the hole intersected mild alteration (FeOx) in a leached granite containing anomalous gold values ranging from 0.11 g/t Au to 0.65 g/t Au over some 18 meters.

The 2018 drill program was designed to expand gold mineralized zones discovered by the Company, to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones. The drilling also was designed to acquire technical and geological information on the structural trends. Essential, in the preparation of the 2019 drill program, for planning of drill pad emplacement and drill access routes. Further updates on the Lapon Project will be released as they become available.

Michel David, President states: "We continue to be very excited and encouraged by the drill results from the Lapon Canyon Project. The majority of holes we drilled in the Lapon Rose zone have returned significant gold grades and widths, we also extended the strike length and width of the gold mineralization, now present over 400 vertical meters in Lapon Rose. The zone is also open at depth and strike." Mr. David continues: "The 2018 drill program was again very successful, consistent with all our previous drill programs. Our planning and permitting is fully underway for the upcoming 2019 exploration and drill programs which will begin shortly."

The Company's consultant, Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corp. ("Fladgate") of Thunder Bay, ON., (see news release 02-28-18) a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm, will complete an interpretation, compilation and update of the Lapon Project's digital database with the 2018 drill results. Fladgate's initial interpretations of the Lapon digital database enhanced the planning, design and success of Walker's late 2018 drill program.

The information from the compilation and interpretation of the 2018 drill program on the Lapon Project will greatly aid in acceleration of drilling, geological mapping and understanding of the gold mineralization at the Lapon Project. Planning of the upcoming 2019 Exploration and Drill Programs is underway.

About the Lapon Project

The Lapon Project consists of 96 claims (1,940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project. The Lapon Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small-scale high-grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

