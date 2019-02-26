Renforth Appoints Kurt Breede P.Eng to Board

TORONTO, February 26, 2019 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kurt Breede P.Eng to the Board of Renforth as an independent technical director.

Kurt is senior geological engineer and marketing executive with over 20 years experience in the mineral resource industry. He is former Vice President of geological and mining consultancy Watts, Griffis and McOuat, and prior to that was Senior Business Analyst with Gemcom Software (now Dassault Systèmes). He currently works as an independent Mineral Resource and Corporate Development Consultant, serving as Vice Chair of the CIM Toronto Branch Executive, and as a member of the CSA's Mining Technical Advisory and Monitoring Committee.

Renforth CEO Nicole Brewster comments, "I'm delighted to welcome Kurt to the board at this stage in our company's growth as we continue the development of our project portfolio. His technical expertise in mineral resource estimation, strategic mine planning, and marketing will be of considerable benefit to the Company in the coming months, particularly as we continue to outline the extent of mineralization at our Parbec property."

