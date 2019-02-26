Nevada Clean Magnesium Announces Appointment of CFO

VANCOUVER, February 26, 2019 - Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc. . (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYFF) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kristina Khersonski CGA, CA as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Khersonski is a financial executive with 18 years of experience providing consulting and financial services to public companies in various industries, including the natural resource sector.

Since 2013, she has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Umbral Energy Corp. (now Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.) a junior resource issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Between 2004 and 2011 Ms. Khersonski was part of the Pacific Opportunity Capital team that provided financial and administrative consulting services to publicly traded mineral exploration companies in British Columbia. From 2001 to 2004 she served as Corporate Accountant at Dawn Pacific Management Corporation, an accounting and regulatory maintenance services firm in British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant and obtained a CGA designation in British Columbia and is qualified as a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Sam Ataya, CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have Ms. Khersonski join our team as our CFO. Her experience and knowledge base will be an asset to Nevada Clean and we look forward to working with her as we continue to build our Company."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

