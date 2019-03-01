Group Eleven Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2019 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTCQB: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,400,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,008,000. All currency is denominated in Canadian dollars.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one half non-transferrable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.24 per share for two years from the date of issue.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the financing.

Group Eleven has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its financial advisor for the offering. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the Offering in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Net proceeds of the financing will be used to fund the Company's focussed drill program on the Ballinalack project and exploration on other projects in Ireland, as well as, general working capital.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; FRA: 3GE and OTC: GRLVF) is focused on zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package (89 prospecting licenses totalling 2,900 square kilometres) allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological thinking and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. Key projects include Ballinalack (with Joint Venture partner Nonfemet), Stonepark (with Joint Venture partner Connemara Mining), Silvermines and Tralee. The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

