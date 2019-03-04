NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, March 04, 2019 - Aurcana Corp. ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) The Colorado Mining Association (CMA) awarded Ouray Silver Mining Inc, owned by Aurcana Corp., it’s 2018 Hardrock “Best of the Best” Environmental Sustainability Award for 2018.



CMA’s “Best of the Best” Hardrock Environmental Sustainability Award promotes sustainable practices and builds positive public perceptions of our modern mining industry by providing the opportunity for mining operators to demonstrate their proactive commitment and approaches to environmental sustainability.

At Ouray Silver’s Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Ouray, Colorado, the company worked to solve a materials handling challenge by identifying a beneficial reuse for its waste rock and tailings generated by its mining operations. With approval of the State of Colorado, the company donates waste rock and tailings to Ouray County and the US Forest Service for road base and compacted fill materials along County Road 361 which provides access to the Yankee Boy Basin and Imogene Pass to Telluride. The ability to mix tailings and waste rock that can be reused reduces tailing impoundments by 30% over the life of the mine.

CMA President Stan Dempsey, Jr praised Ouray Silver for receiving CMA’s Environmental Sustainability Award. “Congratulations to Ouray Silver for being recognized by their mining peers in receiving this prestigious award demonstrating the company’s commitment to applying the very highest environmental practices that benefit the local community and Colorado’s thriving tourist economy.”

CMA is an industry organization, founded in 1876, whose more than 500 members include the producers of coal and other minerals throughout Colorado, the west and the world. The association also counts within its membership both individuals and organizations providing equipment, services, supplies and other support to the industry.

Disclaimers

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) of any equity or other securities of Aurcana or Ouray. None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the 1933 Act or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and any securities issued in the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon the exemptions from such registration requirements of the 1933 Act provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof and/or Section 4(a)(2) thereof and in accordance with applicable exemptions under any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. The securities of the Resulting Issuer to be issued in connection with the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and in accordance with all applicable securities laws of any state of the United States.

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corp. owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Aurcana Corp.

“Kevin Drover”, President & CEO

For further information, visit the website at www.aurcana.com or contact:

Aurcana Corp.

Phone: (604) 331-9333

Gary Lindsey, Corporate Communications

Phone: (720)-273-6224

Email: gary@strata-star.com

CAUTIONARY NOTES

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning, without limitation, resumption of trading of the Aurcana Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.



