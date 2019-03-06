Ur-Energy to Hold Webcast and Teleconference Tomorrow, March 7, 2019

LITTLETON, March 6, 2019 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") will host a webcast and teleconference, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

At our upcoming webcast and teleconference, we will discuss our 2018 financial results and our Lost Creek production operations. We will also provide an update on the Section 232 trade action. The webcast and teleconference will be held tomorrow, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Those wishing to participate by phone can do so by calling:

US Toll-free Number 1-877-226-2859

Canada Toll-free Number 1-855-669-9657

International Number 1-412-542-4134



Ask to be joined into the Ur-Energy call.

The call is being webcast by PR Newswire. The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the call. Pre-registration and participation access is available by clicking here or by copying the following URL into your web browser: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1186/29443.

If you are unable to join the call, a link will be available following the webcast on the Company's website at www.ur-energy.com.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped approximately 2.5 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur?Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair and CEO

866?981?4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur?Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward?Looking Information

This release may contain "forward?looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward?looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. The forward?looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur?Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ur-energy-to-hold-webcast-and-teleconference-tomorrow-march-7-2019-300807416.html

SOURCE Ur-Energy Inc.