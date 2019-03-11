Plateau Energy Metals Creates Falchani Project Advisory Board

TORONTO, March 11, 2019 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) is pleased to announce the creation of an advisory board in support of the ongoing advancement of the Company’s Falchani lithium project (“Falchani”).



Highlights

Advisory board created with deep experience in lithium processing and project design and engineering from study work to operations.

M.Plan International (“M.Plan”), as advisors to Plateau, have appointed Mr. David Anonychuk (M.Plan) and Dr. Reiner Haus (Dorfner Anzaplan) as the owner’s team representatives on the advisory board. M.Plan brings extensive expertise in multiple lithium projects from a processing, customer end product preferences and independent lenders’ engineer perspective.

David Laing, appointed to the advisory board, is a mining engineer who brings over 40 years of mining experience, including in Peru and across a wide range of commodities.

“Our Falchani advisory board brings a wealth of project experience to our existing team,” Alex Holmes, CEO of Plateau, commented. “We believe it is critical as this stage of our project evolution to bring in top talent in various disciplines that will support the development of what we see as a scalable, long life lithium project poised to capitalize on the electrification revolution.”

“With the strong expected demand growth in lithium, M.Plan is pleased to work with Plateau’s management team to support the advancement of the Falchani project,” commented David Anonychuk, Managing Director of M.Plan.

The advisory board will support Plateau’s existing leadership team in the development of a comprehensive preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) on Falchani. Working alongside the “owner’s team” for Falchani will be M.Plan, a joint venture between two internationally recognized consulting companies Micon International Limited (“Micon”) and Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH (“Anzaplan”), combining their expertise in global geological and mining consulting with analytics, processing and engineering with significant experience in the battery metals sector.

M.Plan has deep project experience in the specialty minerals and metals sector, from initial mineral resource estimation through to engineering design and development. M.Plan and its joint venture owners have been involved in several lithium projects globally and hundreds of development studies in the mining sector, including independent lenders’ engineer assignments and as due diligence lead for multiple European and North American capital providers.

Anzaplan is a specialist in high-value industrial and strategic minerals and metals and is the technical services provider within the Dorfner Group of Companies a private, family owned industrial and specialty minerals business based in Germany with over 300 clients globally, producing over 2,000 products for a large variety of different market sectors.

Micon is a global team of geologists, mining engineers, metallurgists and environmental consultants all with extensive mining industry experience including development studies and independent due diligence assessments for lithium projects and on a variety of assignments in Peru.

Plateau is also pleased to appoint David Laing to its advisory board. Mr. Laing is a mining engineer with over 40 years of experience in the industry. He is an independent mining executive, formerly the COO of Equinox Gold Corp. and True Gold Mining Inc., COO and EVP of Quintana Resources Capital ULC and one of the original executives of Endeavour Mining Corporation. Mr. Laing has worked in Peru and has extensive experience in a wide range of commodities.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc.., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani Lithium Project and its Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru. The Company, with 100% control of mineral concessions covering over 93,000 hectares (930 km2), has significant and growing lithium resources and all reported uranium resources known in Peru, all of which are situated near infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Plateau Energy Metals Inc.

Alex Holmes, CEO & Director

+1-416-628-9600

IR@PlateauEnergyMetals.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/pluenergy/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/pluenergy/

﻿Website: www.PlateauEnergyMetals.com



Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s plans and expectations related to its properties, including, but not limited to, expected exploration drilling, an updated resource estimate, metallurgical test programs and a maiden PEA at Falchani Li; expected optimization work programs, an updated PEA and exploration drilling at Macusani Uranium; and the timing and expected results related to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", “indicate”, “scheduled”, “target”, “goal”, “potential”, “subject”, “efforts”, “option”, “poised” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. Although the Company believes that the opinions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can provide no assurance that such opinions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that any future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages and strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to foreign operations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which we operate; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the certainty of title to our properties; risks related to the uncertain global economic environment; and other risks and uncertainties related to our prospects, properties and business strategy, as described in more detail in Plateau’s recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and Plateau cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. Except as required by applicable securities laws, neither Plateau nor its management assume any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



