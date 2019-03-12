Nemaska Lithium Welcomes New Directors

QUEBEC CITY, March 12, 2019 - Nemaska Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) (FRANCFORT: N0T) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors:

Mr. Jacques Mallette, President & Chief Executive Officer of Raymor Industries Inc., a high technology company specialized in manufacturing advanced carbon materials for batteries and electronics, and a seasoned director of companies; and

Mr. Luc Séguin, consultant, former senior executive of Investissement Québec (“IQ”) and of its predecessor Société générale de financement du Québec (“SGF”), and a seasoned director of companies.

Mr. Mallette is a senior executive and director with considerable experience within international companies, publicly- or privately-held; he is also an entrepreneur-investor in a high technology enterprise. He was notably a senior executive of Québecor Inc. from 2003 to 2007 and president & CEO of World Color Press from 2007 to 2009. He is a member of the Québec’s Order of Chartered Professional Accountants and graduated from l’École des Hautes Études Commerciales in Montreal.

Mr. Séguin has a 25-year experience in operational and general management in the industrial sector, including eight years in Europe, followed by 12 years in corporate development and financing. He was notably senior vice president, mines, metals, energy & environment from 2003 to 2011 with SGF, and vice president at IQ from 2011 to 2015. He is a member of Québec’s Ordre des ingénieurs, graduated from l’École Polytechnique in Montreal and is an administrateur de sociétés certifié (ASC – Certified Company Director).

Michel Baril, Chairman of the Board of Nemaska Lithium, commented: “We are very happy to have Jacques and Luc joining us as directors. Their significant experience as seasoned executives will prove a great addition to the Corporation, especially in the context of the current review of financing and strategic alternatives. Their combined experience and expertise not only proves remarkable, but also complementary to those of the actual members.”

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska_Lithium.

