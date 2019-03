Thomson Resources Ltd: Half Year Report

Sydney, Australia - Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) submit their report for the Company for the half year ended 31 December 2018.The principal activity of the Company is exploration for the discovery and delineation of high-grade base and precious metal deposits principally within the Lachlan and Thomson Fold Belt of NSW and the development of those resources into cash flow generating businesses. In addition, the Company continues to review other opportunities in the Australian minerals sector.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/87OT3DTR





Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.





Thomson Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-9906-6225 E: info@thomsonresources.com.au WWW: www.thomsonresources.com.au