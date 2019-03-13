Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2018 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2019 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") has filed its 2018 audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "Statements"), together with its 2018 annual information form (the "AIF"), with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR. Pan American has also filed the Statements and the AIF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR by way of its Annual Report on Form 40-F. These documents are available on the Pan American's website at www.panamericansilver.com.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is the world's second largest primary silver producer, providing enhanced exposure to silver through a diversified portfolio of assets, large reserves and growing production. We own and operate mines in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. In addition, we own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. In 2019, we celebrate our silver anniversary: 25 years of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for operational excellence and corporate social responsibility. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

