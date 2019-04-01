2019 Option Grants

SUDBURY, April 1, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV: SUP) wishes to announce the granting of 1,130,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share, for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval.
About Northern Superior
Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP. For further information contact:
Thomas F. Morris PGeo., PhD., FGAC
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992
Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701
e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in thepolicies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
