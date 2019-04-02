Aloro Submits New Enviromental Permit for Drilling

VANCOUVER, April 02, 2019 - ALORO MINING CORP. (the “Company” or “Aloro”) (TSX.V Symbol AORO) (FRANKFURT Symbol 4LPP) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a new environmental permit for drilling and road building for approval by Semarnet (Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources) in order to continue drilling on its 3,199 hectare Los Venados Project (LV). Aloro was able to apply for the new permit after recently negotiating a new 3 year – 50 drill hole surface access agreement with the Mulatos Ejido. Aloro’s previous agreement limited it to only 12 drill holes, which it completed in December 2018.



The Informe Preventivo (permit) will specify and include 14 drill locations, road building and the building of drill pads.

This new permit is focused on the blind target in the southeast corner of the LV concession which was discovered by drill hole LVRC-012. That hole cut 32m of blind strong silicic alteration with brecciated vuggy silica and sulfides containing the best gold intercept of 4.57 meters of 1.72 gpt Au. The intercept is interpreted to be at the margin of concealed felsic dome similar to that hosting high-grade mineralization in the Escondida zone 1300m to the east.

Thomas A. Doyle, President, CEO, stated, “I am very pleased that Aloro’s Environmental Consultant and her team was able to prepare and submit the new permit in relatively short period once we received the new Ejido agreement. I look forward to get the drill rig back on the property and follow up on what we have discovered in LVRC 12 in the south east portion of the property.”

Melvin A. Herdrick , PGeo, a qualified person under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical content contained in this press release. Mr. Herdrick has supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in this news release.

About Aloro Mining Corp.

Aloro controls the 3,199 hectare Los Venados Project, which is located in the central part of the Mulatos Gold District. The western property boundary is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. where it operates the La India open pit mine, and it is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, with accessory silver and copper.

