Wesdome Announces 2019 First Quarter Production of 19,010 Ounces of Gold Produced

TORONTO, April 02, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its gold production results for the first quarter of 2019 (“Q1”).

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, commented, “We had an excellent quarter in terms of grade and we are tracking very well towards our stated H1 guidance of 31,000 ounces – 35,000 ounces having produced 19,010 ounces. Grades were positively impacted due to early mining of the high grade 303 lens. We will report on cost metrics along with our first quarter financials however, with gold sales and production ahead of budget, we expect these performance measures will be better than our Q1 budget. Accordingly, our cash position stood strong at the end of the quarter at $27.8 million. With our 2019 production and cost guidance announced earlier this year and at current gold prices, we anticipate to fund out our 2019 exploration and development programs at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complexes through internal cash.”

Amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars First Quarter 2019 2018 Variance % +/(-) Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 30,941 44,480 (13,539 ) (30 ) Mishi 18,470 32,846 (14,376 ) (44 ) 49,411 77,326 (27,915 ) (36 ) Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 18.5 12.0 6.5 54 Mishi 2.2 1.8 0.4 22 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 17,955 16,398 1,557 9 Mishi 1,055 1,550 (495 ) (32 ) Total Gold Production 19,010 17,948 1,062 6 Production sold (ounces) 18,760 15,430 3,330 22 Revenue from gold sales ($ millions) 1 $32.5 $26.2 $6.3 24 Average realized price per ounce 2 $1,733 $1,698 $35 2

Notes:

1. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

2. Average realized price per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the reported revenue from gold sales by the number of ounces sold for a given period.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and scientific disclosure in this press release has been prepared and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer of Wesdome and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”)

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 135.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

