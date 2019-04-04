Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Copper Mountain Mining First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Notification

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2019 -  Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX:CMMC | ASX:C6C)  ("Copper Mountain" or the "Company") will be releasing its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019 before markets open on Monday, April 29, 2019 prior to hosting a conference call at 7:30 am (Pacific Time).  During the conference call senior management will discuss the first quarter 2019 results. Copper Mountain will report quarterly production results with its financial results going forward.

Dial-in information:

Toronto and international: 1 (647) 427-7450
North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 231-8191
To participate in the webcast live via computer go to:
https://cumtn.com/investors/events/2019/

Replay Call Information
Toronto and international: 1 (416) 849-0833, Passcode: 8687741
North America (toll-free): 1 (855) 859-2056, Passcode: 8687741

The conference call replay will be available from 10:30 am (Pacific Time) on April 29, 2019 until 8:59 pm (Pacific Time) on May 6, 2019. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the company's website at http://www.cumtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2020. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

Note:  This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.  Readers are referred to the documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.  The Company undertakes no obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-first-quarter-2019-results-conference-call-notification-300824561.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corp.



Contact
Letitia Wong, Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations, 604-682-2992 Email: letitia.wong@cumtn.com, or Dan Gibbons, Investor Relations 604-682-2992 ext. 238 Email: Dan@CuMtn.com, Website: www.CuMtn.com
