SRG Reports Successful Processing of 200t at SGS Lakefield Pilot Plant

Research Agreement with McGill University for Graphite Processing Innovation

MONTREAL, April 9, 2019 - SRG Graphite Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its 200-tonne ("t") piloting project at SGS Canada. From the 200t processed, 12.8t of graphite flakes were produced at an average grade of 96.8% total carbon ("Ct"). With this graphite in hand, the Company will be better positioned to secure offtake agreements as it continues its sales efforts with its various clients in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The Company is also pleased to announce that a 3-year research agreement has been signed with McGill University to further develop its graphite processing techniques. Areas of study will include conventional mineral processing technologies and the application of new or existing hydrochemical processes to further purify graphite flakes.

Pilot plant results:

In 2018, the Company extracted 200t of surface mineralised material throughout the Lola Graphite deposit and sent it to SGS Canada for processing. The purpose of this piloting was to produce graphite flakes of various size fractions for business development as well as to validate the metallurgical response of surface mineralised material. Figure 1 provides a map of the pits sampled to collect the 200t of material. Achieved results are summarized below:

200t of material were processed at SGS Canada;

12.8t of graphite flakes were produced, excluding samples removed for tests;

Graphite flakes are at an average grade of 96.8% Ct;

Flake distribution of:

13% +48mesh; 26% +80mesh; 12% +100mesh; 49% <100mesh;

Flotation recovery of 85%.

"The successful processing of 200t of material from our deposit was an important validation of the metallurgical response of the Lola Graphite mineralised material. In addition to our metallurgical laboratory on site at Lola, the resulting 12.8 tonnes of graphite flakes from the piloting will contribute to the marketing of our product. We are now in a position to provide large quantities of our product to clients interested qualifying our graphite flakes in their manufacturing process", said Raphaël Beaudoin, VP Operations.

Research agreement with McGill University

Given graphite is a key component of lithium-ion batteries and part of the fast-growing energy metals space, SRG is constantly evaluating how to be ahead of the industry on mineral processing in a sustainable way. By engaging with McGill University on a three-year research agreement, both conventional and new processing routes will be evaluated for further graphite purification.

"This partnership agreement with McGill will help ensure we approach our process development from every angle. As we are finalizing our mineral processing flowsheet for our feasibility study, research with McGill University will focus on future process innovations," said Raphaël Beaudoin, VP Operations.

"The department of Mining and Materials Engineering of McGill University is delighted to be collaborating with SRG on optimising the flotation process of the Lola graphite deposit," said Professor Waters. "With graphite becoming critical in many fields, not least in batteries for electric vehicles, it is imperative that high grade graphite can be produced in a sustainable manner, and it is excellent that SRG are of the same opinion when it comes to sustainable processing."

More information on the Mineral Processing Research Group at McGill University can be found at www.mcgill.ca/minpro

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Raphaël Beaudoin, P. Eng, VP Operation at SRG, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

