Wesdome to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results May 8, 2019

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to release its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on May 8, 2019. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am ET. Wesdome invites participants to join the call using the following details:

Wesdome Gold Mines 2019 First Quarter Conference Call:

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 9496715

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/evgw6ovv

Webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 135.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2019 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 dmiddlemiss@wesdome.com ldunlop@wesdome.com



220 Bay St, Suite 1200

Toronto, ON, M5L 1E9

Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX

Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620

Website: www.wesdome.com

PDF Available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a525147-e0a2-4e31-b362-590c2a69f75c