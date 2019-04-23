Wallbridge Assays 2.81 g/t Gold over 98.91 metres including 15.93 g/t Gold over 11.22 metres Confirming Significance of Area 51 Zone Discovery

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") today announced that hole FA-19-052 has assayed 2.81 g/t gold over 98.91 metres confirming the significance of the newly-discovered Area 51 Zone at its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold property ("Fenelon" or the "Property"). In addition, the Company announced intercepts from the Fenelon Main Zone including 22.54 g/t gold over 7.95 metres (5.58 metres true width).

Highlights

Area 51 Zone

2.81 g/t gold over 98.91 metres in FA-19-052 within Area 51 Zone, within a broad mineralized interval of more than 200 metres.

Higher grade sub-intervals within the 98.9 metres include:

15.93 g/t gold over 11.22 metres, including 34.59 g/t gold over 1.07 metres and 62.68 g/t gold over 2.25 metres 8.71 g/t gold over 6.24 metres 4.57 g/t gold over 2.60 metres 5.63 g/t gold over 2.36 metres

Visible gold was observed to be present in all holes testing Area 51 Zone to date.

Approximately 400 metres of strike length within Area 51 has now been tested to greater than 500 metres vertical depth.

2 more drills have now been added for a total of 2 surface and 2 underground drill rigs.

Fenelon Main Zone

Significant mineralization was also encountered within the main Gabbro (Fenelon Main Zone):

22.54 g/t gold over 7.95 metres, including 42.29 g/t gold over 4.02 metres

7.85 g/t gold over 4.65 metres

"These assays confirm that Area 51 Zone is a target that dramatically increases the potential of the gold system at Fenelon," said Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "We have now tested approximately 400 metres along the strike of this potential 2.5-kilometre structure and each of the holes drilled to date has intersected broad zones of mineralization with occasional visible gold. We have added two more drills and will continue to test the Area 51 Zone along strike, the Fenelon Main Zone to depth and other targets on the Fenelon Gold property."

The Area 51 Zone was discovered by the last hole of the 2018 program (FA-18-051), approximately 300 m west of the Fenelon Main Zone.

"Since completing our highly successful drill hole FA-19-052, which is the subject of this press release, we have extended two holes drilled last year and drilled two additional holes through Area 51", explained Attila Pentek, VP Exploration. "All four holes intersected significant gold mineralization along 400 m strike length of Area 51. We continue to intersect broad gold mineralization hosted within various porphyritic and gabbroic rock types with visible gold-bearing shear zones. These characteristics confirm the significant size potential of this newly discovered mineralized corridor. These results warrant very aggressive step-out drilling up-dip, down-dip and along strike to test the size of this system."

A summary of the new drill hole results from the ongoing 2018/2019 underground and surface drill programs are reported in Tables 1 and 2 and also shown on the Figures below as well as on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018/2019 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To From To From To Length True Width Au Au Capped(2) VG(3) Zone

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)



FA-18-035 35.22 36.26







1.04 0.66 1.08 1.08

Area 51 FA-18-041 171.00 171.73







0.73 NA 2.26 2.26

East 18-5175-011 49.73 50.40







0.67 0.36 2.13 2.13

Fresno 18-5175-011 91.35 96.00







4.65 2.56 7.85 7.85

Naga Viper 19-1035-003 110.15 110.68







0.53 0.48 1.04 1.04

Chipotle 19-5150-001 174.40 175.05







0.65 0.23 3.27 3.27

Unnamed 19-5150-002 66.00 68.60







2.60 1.36 2.03 2.03

Habanero 19-5150-004 38.73 46.68







7.95 5.58 22.54 22.54

Naga Viper 19-5150-004 Including... 38.73 42.75



4.02 2.81 42.29 42.29 VG Naga Viper 19-5150-005 No assay results greater than 1 g/t Au 19-5150-006 81.30 83.58







2.28 0.68 1.28 1.28

Naga Viper 19-5150-006 231.30 232.32







1.02 0.36 1.06 1.06

Cayenne 19-5150-008 No assay results greater than 1 g/t Au 19-5150-009 48.47 49.08







0.61 0.34 3.52 3.52

Naga Viper 19-5150-009 58.21 59.60







1.39 0.78 2.34 2.34

Habanero FA-18-051 633.00 634.44







1.44 NA 5.92 5.92

Area 51 FA-18-051 647.14 648.00







0.86 NA 5.22 5.22

Area 51 FA-19-052 118.30 123.60







5.30 NA 1.00 1.00

Area 51 FA-19-052 303.24 304.00







0.76 NA 1.23 1.23

Area 51 FA-19-052 334.08 335.00







0.92 NA 2.00 2.00

Area 51 FA-19-052 362.50 363.36







0.86 NA 1.06 1.06

Area 51 FA-19-052 368.20 368.95







0.75 NA 1.47 1.47

Area 51 FA-19-052 392.50 397.07







4.57 NA 5.14 5.14 VG Area 51 FA-19-052 442.02 442.49







0.47 NA 5.32 5.32

Area 51 FA-19-052 450.31 451.18







0.87 NA 8.92 8.92

Area 51 FA-19-052 477.56 576.47







98.91 NA 2.81 2.81

Area 51 FA-19-052 Including... 477.56 479.00



1.44 NA 5.15 5.15

Area 51 FA-19-052 482.90 485.50



2.60 NA 4.57 4.57 VG Area 51 FA-19-052 493.76 500.00



6.24 NA 8.71 8.71 VG Area 51 FA-19-052 516.34 518.70



2.36 NA 5.63 5.63 VG Area 51 FA-19-052 532.46 533.96



1.50 NA 1.50 1.50

Area 51 FA-19-052 565.25 576.47



11.22 NA 15.93 15.93

Area 51 FA-19-052 Including… 567.93 569.00 1.07 NA 34.59 34.59 VG Area 51 FA-19-052 574.22 576.47 2.25 NA 62.68 62.68 VG Area 51 FA-19-052 588.97 590.30







1.33 NA 2.64 2.64

Area 51

Holes starting with FA represent surface exploration program (1) Table includes only highlight assay results since the latest press release. Earlier highlight intersections of the 2018 program can be found on the Company website: http://www.wallbridgemining.com/i/maps/fenelon/Fenelon-2018-UG-drilling-highlights.pdf (2) Au capped at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate. (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG"). (4) Currently not enough information available to estimate true width.

Table 2. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018/2019 drill hole information (1) Drill Hole ID Local grid E Local grid N Elevation Length (Metres) Azimuth Dip VG/CP(2) Note FA-18-051 10432 11040 5260 670 220 -51 VG Further assays pending FA-19-052 10121 10605 5258 833 35 -62 VG Further assays pending 18-5175-007 10580 10986 5177 205 228 -43 CP Final Assays Received 18-5175-011 10580 10986 5177 200 191 -48 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-001 10595 10950 5147 181 230 -62 VG Further assays pending 19-5150-002 10595 10950 5147 147 222 -48 VG Final Assays Received 19-5150-003 10595 10950 5147 102 205 -32 VG Assays pending 19-5150-004 10595 10950 5147 56 227 -26 VG Final Assays Received 19-5150-005 10595 10950 5147 132 170 -50 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-006 10595 10950 5147 274 178 -63 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-007 10595 10950 5147 90 182 -20 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-008 10595 10950 5147 102 152 -15 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-009 10595 10950 5147 63 232 -39 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-010 10595 10950 5147 51 228 -10 CP Assays pending 19-1035-001 10502 10851 5134 177 25 -57 CP Assays Pending 19-1035-002 10502 10851 5134 150 25 -48 CP Assays pending 19-1035-003 10502 10851 5134 138 23 -38 VG Further assays pending 19-1035-004 10502 10851 5134 165 38 -46

Assays pending 19-1035-005 10502 10851 5134 138 49 -43 CP Assays pending 19-1035-006 10502 10851 5134 168 30 -41

Assays pending 19-0925-001 10595 10950 5134 111 24 -56 CP Assays pending 19-0925-002 10595 10950 5134 87 24 -38 CP Assays pending 19-0925-003 10595 10950 5134 75 24 -17 CP Assays pending 19-0925-004 10595 10950 5134 99 25 -10 CP Assays pending 19-0925-005 10397 10902 5135 48 190 -55

Assays pending 19-0925-005a 10397 10902 5135 Underway 190 -55 VG Assays pending FA-18-038 10458 11053 5260 915 240 -54 VG Extended hole - assays pending FA-18-040 10459 11054 5261 797 246 -48 VG Extended Hole- assays pending FA-19-053 10432 11043 5259.9 Underway 262 -48 CP Assays pending FA-19-054 10195 10553 5258.1 Underway 360 -55 VG Assays pending

(1) Table includes only drill holes for which assays are pending. For earlier holes please refer to tables in previous press releases. (2) Drill holes containing visible gold ("VG") or chalcopyrite-bearing mineralized shear zone ("CP").

Fenelon is located in northwestern Quebec proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") which hosts the Detour Gold Mine in Ontario, and Balmoral Resources' gold deposits at Martiniere. Fenelon hosts the Discovery Zone gold deposit and surrounding 4 km strike length of a gold-hosting secondary splay of the SLDZ.

Since acquiring the property in late 2016, Wallbridge has completed an updated resource estimate and a positive pre-feasibility study on the existing resource. Wallbridge has undertaken successful surface exploration drilling campaigns in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and has substantially completed an underground 35,000-tonne bulk sample at Fenelon. Drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones and discovered several new parallel zones.

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon were cut and bagged on site and transported to SGS Canada Inc. Samples, along with standards, blanks, and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a 35,000-tonne bulk sample. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. As part of this strategy, the Company recently optioned the Beschefer Project, an advanced gold property with proven size and grade-potential near Fenelon Gold. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

SOURCE Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.