Wesdome Announces Ongoing Exploration Drilling Expands Kiena Deep A Zone Up and Down Plunge

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from the ongoing underground definition and exploration drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone at its 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex, in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Since the October 12th cut off date for drill data used in the recent resource estimate released on December 12, 2018, four drills have been in operation on the 1050 metre level (“m level”) exploration ramp completing the infill and immediate plunge extension drilling, and a 5th drill on the 670 m level to test the interpreted up plunge extension of the Kiena Deep A Zone towards the VC zone area. Since October 12th, approximately 16,910 m in 64 holes have been added to the Kiena Deep A Zone, in addition to a number of additional exploration holes within the immediate vicinity.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are very pleased with the recent drilling that has continued to return very high-grade results both up and down plunge from the area of the present resource estimate and we are confident this will continue to grow. Furthermore, to test whether the A Zone extends from the 1050 m to the 670 m level, initial drilling from 670 m level was located directly up plunge from the uppermost known extents of A Zone (~1050 m Level). This initial drilling intersected gold mineralization within the ultramafic schist similar to the A1 and A2 zones below, but did not immediately intersect the A Zone style of mineralization along the schist-basalt contact. However, subsequent drilling did intersect more characteristic A Zone style of gold mineralization i.e. VG in quartz veins along the basalt-schist contact. It is now interpreted that the schist splits into 2 zones on either side of a thicker portion of basalt. The recent drilling on the northeastern flank of the two schists intersected VG mineralization in quartz veining at the schist-basalt contact at the 980 m level and is similar to the A Zone style of mineralization defined at lower elevations. It is interpreted that this schist-basalt contact extends from the known A Zone to the VC zone area (670m level) and has potential to host additional A Zone style of mineralization along its plunge length. Obviously, given the potential to host additional high grade mineralization along this contact, this will be an immediate focus for the drilling to better understand the geological context of this sparsely drilled sector. Both schists have the potential to host gold mineralization similar to the A1 and A2 zones found in the footwall to the main A zone and thus far, drilling has also intersected the A Zone style of mineralization along the northeastern flank. We believe this is a very positive development and look forward to testing both these structures. Our 2019 underground exploration program calls for 50,000 m of drilling in preparation for an updated resource estimate later in the year. This information will then lead into a Preliminary Economic Assessment and next steps will be determined at that juncture.”

The ongoing definition/infill drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high grade gold mineralization of the Kiena Deep A Zone (see Figure 1A and 1B – Plan View). The objective of this definition drilling is to better define the high grade mineralization between the previous wide spaced drilling and along the margins of the zone not included in the previous resource estimate, and also to improve our confidence for improved resource estimation categorization.

Additionally, the ongoing drilling has continued to expand the Kiena Deep A Zone up and down plunge (Figure 2 – 3D Model). Down plunge, the zone has been extended 60-100 m and shows good continuity (see Figure 3– Cross-Section). Up plunge, drilling has now extended the A zone over 70-100 m since the December 12th resource estimate extending zone above the 1050 level.

Highlights of the new drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Highlights:

Kiena Deep A Zone

Hole 6404: 18.2 g/t Au over 11.0 m core length (18.2 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 zone

Hole 6406: 66.4 g/t Au over 10.4 m core length (23.4 g/t Au cut, 5.2 m true width)

Hole 6419: 16.8 g/t Au over 9.1 m core length (16.8 g/t Au cut, 8.5 m true width)

Hole 6421: 51.3 g/t Au over 10.3 m core length (25.0 g/t Au cut, 3.1 m true width)

Hole 6427: 18.3 g/t Au over 12.9 m core length (18.3 g/t Au cut, 4.8 m true width)

Hole 6446: 81.3 g/t Au over 3.1 m core length (24.8 g/t Au cut, 3.0 m true width)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Drilling from 670m level is continuing to test the potential up plunge of the A Zone in the vicinity of the VC zone area. The schist is interpreted to split into 2 zones on either side of a thicker portion of basalt (Figure 4). Drilling on the eastern splay of the schist was initially completed as follow-up to historic hole 6146 that returned 6.7 g/t Au over 11.0 m at the 980 m level from VG in a quartz vein similar to that of the A Zone. One adjacent recent hole, 6437, returned 6.9 g/t Au over 7.0 m. Other recent holes have also intersected VG in quartz veins similar to the A Zone and are currently being assayed. Given the potential, this area is now the focus for the drilling from the 670 and 1050 levels.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by Techni-Lab (ActLabs) of Ste-Germaine-Boule (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (SCC Accredited Lab #707) and by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689) . Sample preparation was done at Techni-Lab (ActLabs) and at ALS Minerals, both in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun with by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method in both laboratories. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 135.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

