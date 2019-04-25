Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Wesdome Announces Ongoing Exploration Drilling Expands Kiena Deep A Zone Up and Down Plunge

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from the ongoing underground definition and exploration drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone at its 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex, in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Plan View Kiena Deep A Zone


Composite Plan View Kiena Deep A Zone


3D View Looking Northwest


Cross Section 1800 NE Kiena Deep A Zone (Looking Northwest)


3D Cross Section View (looking northwest)


Since the October 12th cut off date for drill data used in the recent resource estimate released on December 12, 2018, four drills have been in operation on the 1050 metre level (“m level”) exploration ramp completing the infill and immediate plunge extension drilling, and a 5th drill on the 670 m level to test the interpreted up plunge extension of the Kiena Deep A Zone towards the VC zone area. Since October 12th, approximately 16,910 m in 64 holes have been added to the Kiena Deep A Zone, in addition to a number of additional exploration holes within the immediate vicinity.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are very pleased with the recent drilling that has continued to return very high-grade results both up and down plunge from the area of the present resource estimate and we are confident this will continue to grow. Furthermore, to test whether the A Zone extends from the 1050 m to the 670 m level, initial drilling from 670 m level was located directly up plunge from the uppermost known extents of A Zone (~1050 m Level). This initial drilling intersected gold mineralization within the ultramafic schist similar to the A1 and A2 zones below, but did not immediately intersect the A Zone style of mineralization along the schist-basalt contact. However, subsequent drilling did intersect more characteristic A Zone style of gold mineralization i.e. VG in quartz veins along the basalt-schist contact. It is now interpreted that the schist splits into 2 zones on either side of a thicker portion of basalt. The recent drilling on the northeastern flank of the two schists intersected VG mineralization in quartz veining at the schist-basalt contact at the 980 m level and is similar to the A Zone style of mineralization defined at lower elevations. It is interpreted that this schist-basalt contact extends from the known A Zone to the VC zone area (670m level) and has potential to host additional A Zone style of mineralization along its plunge length. Obviously, given the potential to host additional high grade mineralization along this contact, this will be an immediate focus for the drilling to better understand the geological context of this sparsely drilled sector. Both schists have the potential to host gold mineralization similar to the A1 and A2 zones found in the footwall to the main A zone and thus far, drilling has also intersected the A Zone style of mineralization along the northeastern flank. We believe this is a very positive development and look forward to testing both these structures. Our 2019 underground exploration program calls for 50,000 m of drilling in preparation for an updated resource estimate later in the year. This information will then lead into a Preliminary Economic Assessment and next steps will be determined at that juncture.”

The ongoing definition/infill drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high grade gold mineralization of the Kiena Deep A Zone (see Figure 1A and 1B – Plan View). The objective of this definition drilling is to better define the high grade mineralization between the previous wide spaced drilling and along the margins of the zone not included in the previous resource estimate, and also to improve our confidence for improved resource estimation categorization.

Additionally, the ongoing drilling has continued to expand the Kiena Deep A Zone up and down plunge (Figure 2 – 3D Model). Down plunge, the zone has been extended 60-100 m and shows good continuity (see Figure 3– Cross-Section). Up plunge, drilling has now extended the A zone over 70-100 m since the December 12th resource estimate extending zone above the 1050 level.

Highlights of the new drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Highlights:

Kiena Deep A Zone

  • Hole 6404: 18.2 g/t Au over 11.0 m core length (18.2 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 zone
  • Hole 6406: 66.4 g/t Au over 10.4 m core length (23.4 g/t Au cut, 5.2 m true width)
  • Hole 6419: 16.8 g/t Au over 9.1 m core length (16.8 g/t Au cut, 8.5 m true width)
  • Hole 6421: 51.3 g/t Au over 10.3 m core length (25.0 g/t Au cut, 3.1 m true width)
  • Hole 6427: 18.3 g/t Au over 12.9 m core length (18.3 g/t Au cut, 4.8 m true width)
  • Hole 6446: 81.3 g/t Au over 3.1 m core length (24.8 g/t Au cut, 3.0 m true width)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Drilling from 670m level is continuing to test the potential up plunge of the A Zone in the vicinity of the VC zone area. The schist is interpreted to split into 2 zones on either side of a thicker portion of basalt (Figure 4). Drilling on the eastern splay of the schist was initially completed as follow-up to historic hole 6146 that returned 6.7 g/t Au over 11.0 m at the 980 m level from VG in a quartz vein similar to that of the A Zone. One adjacent recent hole, 6437, returned 6.9 g/t Au over 7.0 m. Other recent holes have also intersected VG in quartz veins similar to the A Zone and are currently being assayed. Given the potential, this area is now the focus for the drilling from the 670 and 1050 levels.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by Techni-Lab (ActLabs) of Ste-Germaine-Boule (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (SCC Accredited Lab #707) and by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689) . Sample preparation was done at Techni-Lab (ActLabs) and at ALS Minerals, both in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun with by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method in both laboratories. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 135.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:
Duncan Middlemiss
President and CEO
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
dmiddlemiss@wesdome.com		 or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
ldunlop@wesdome.com
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5L 1E9
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

Table 1: Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling Results

Composites

Hole No. From
(m)		 To (m) Core
Length (m)		 Estimated
True width
(m)		 Grade
(g/t Au)		 Cut Grade (90
g/t Au)		 Name Zone
6395 178.0 180.8 2.8 2.6 6.24 6.24 A Zone
6395 188.0 191.0 3.0 2.9 4.18 4.18 A1 Zone
6396 199.3 200.7 1.4 1.4 103.21 32.50 A1 Zone
6399 111.5 114.8 3.3 2.3 3.35 3.35 A Zone
6401 422.0 423.0 1.0 0.9 31.45 31.45 A Zone
6401 455.6 458.2 2.6 2.1 39.40 39.40 A1 Zone
6404 72.5 78.5 6.0 4.3 5.47 5.47 A Zone
6404 81.5 84.5 3.0 2.9 4.12 4.12 A1 Zone
6404 98.5 109.5 11.0 6.0 18.20 18.20 A2 Zone
6406 51.9 62.3 10.4 5.2 66.41 23.36 A Zone
6406 94.7 96.9 2.2 2.2 108.41 21.37 A2 Zone
6408 421.9 424.7 2.8 2.0 43.11 39.36 A Zone
6410 459.3 460.4 1.1 1.0 116.82 42.28 A Zone
6412 168.1 172.2 4.1 3.5 10.94 10.94 A Zone
6415 176.5 184.0 7.5 6.0 5.84 5.84 A Zone
6418A 337.8 339.0 1.2 1.1 25.40 25.40 A Zone
6418A 361.9 366.3 4.4 3.8 17.25 12.59 A2 Zone
6419 47.7 56.8 9.1 8.5 16.83 16.83 A Zone
6419 69.7 74.7 5.0 4.8 8.95 8.95 A1 Zone
6421 38.0 48.3 10.3 3.1 51.31 25.00 A Zone
6422 57.8 61.7 3.9 3.1 44.12 22.48 A Zone
6427 591.1 604.0 12.9 4.8 18.41 18.41 A Zone
Including 591.1 596.8 5.7 2.1 36.97 36.97 A Zone
6428A 173.4 176.4 3.0 2.5 8.32 8.32 A Zone
6428A 182.4 185.7 3.3 2.6 12.22 12.22 A1 Zone
6429 178.0 180.0 2.0 1.8 3.34 3.34 A Zone
6430 158.0 161.8 3.8 3.6 4.91 4.91 A Zone
6437 321.0 328.0 7.0 3.0 6.92 6.92 A Zone
6439 326.8 328.3 1.5 0.5 7.12 7.12 A Zone
6446 66.8 69.9 3.1 3.0 81.28 24.76 A Zone
6446 78.0 80.6 2.6 2.0 9.61 9.61 A2 Zone

Assays

Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6395 178.0 179.0 1.0 0.25 0.25 A Zone
6395 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.42 0.42 A Zone
6395 180.0 180.8 0.8 21.00 21.00 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6395 188.0 189.0 1.0 5.73 5.73 A1 Zone
6395 189.0 190.0 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone
6395 190.0 191.0 1.0 6.70 6.70 A1 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6396 199.3 199.8 0.5 288.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6396 199.8 200.7 0.9 0.55 0.55 A1 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6399 111.5 112.8 1.3 0.93 0.93 A Zone
6399 112.8 113.8 1.0 0.06 0.06 A Zone
6399 113.8 114.8 1.0 7.57 7.57 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6401 422.0 423.0 1.0 31.45 31.45 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6401 455.6 456.9 1.3 60.62 60.62 A1 Zone
6401 456.9 458.2 1.3 18.17 18.17 A1 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6404 72.5 73.5 1.0 0.94 0.94 A Zone
6404 73.5 74.7 1.2 9.10 9.10 A Zone
6404 74.7 75.9 1.2 0.41 0.41 A Zone
6404 75.9 77.1 1.2 6.01 6.01 A Zone
6404 77.1 78.5 1.4 9.46 9.46 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6404 81.5 83.0 1.5 2.53 2.53 A1 Zone
6404 83.0 84.5 1.5 5.70 5.70 A1 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6404 98.5 99.0 0.5 72.10 72.10 A2 Zone
6404 99.0 99.8 0.8 27.60 27.60 A2 Zone
6404 100.8 101.7 0.9 31.40 31.40 A2 Zone
6404 101.7 102.9 1.2 19.30 19.30 A2 Zone
6404 102.9 103.4 0.5 6.79 6.79 A2 Zone
6404 103.4 104.4 1.0 0.21 0.21 A2 Zone
6404 104.4 105.4 1.0 12.40 12.40 A2 Zone
6404 105.4 106.4 1.0 0.19 0.19 A2 Zone
6404 106.4 107.5 1.1 0.64 0.64 A2 Zone
6404 108.0 109.5 1.5 6.91 6.91 A2 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6406 51.9 52.6 0.7 10.05 10.05 A Zone
6406 52.6 53.3 0.7 0.08 0.08 A Zone
6406 53.3 54.3 1.0 54.10 54.10 A Zone
6406 54.3 55.3 1.0 10.50 10.50 A Zone
6406 55.3 56.3 1.0 5.70 5.70 A Zone
6406 56.3 56.8 0.5 32.00 32.00 A Zone
6406 56.8 57.8 1.0 0.56 0.56 A Zone
6406 57.8 58.7 0.9 24.60 24.60 A Zone
6406 58.7 59.6 0.9 59.90 59.90 A Zone
6406 59.6 60.3 0.7 713.00 90.00 A Zone
6406 60.3 61.3 1.0 2.31 2.31 A Zone
6406 61.3 62.3 1.0 1.84 1.84 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6406 94.7 95.5 0.8 1.58 1.58 A2 Zone
6406 95.5 96 0.5 473.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6406 96 96.9 0.9 0.83 0.83 A2 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6408 421.9 422.9 1.0 100.50 90.00 A Zone
6408 422.9 423.8 0.9 21.60 21.60 A Zone
6408 423.8 424.7 0.9 0.86 0.86 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6410 459.3 459.8 0.5 254.00 90.00 A Zone
6410 459.8 460.4 0.6 2.51 2.51 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6412 168.1 168.8 0.7 1.03 1.03 A1 Zone
6412 168.8 169.8 1.0 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone
6412 169.8 170.8 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone
6412 170.8 171.7 0.9 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone
6412 171.7 172.2 0.5 87.80 87.80 A1 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6415 176.5 177.6 1.1 4.41 4.41 A Zone?
6415 177.6 178.8 1.2 7.13 7.13 A Zone?
6415 178.8 180.0 1.2 12.55 12.55 A Zone?
6415 180.0 181.0 1.0 3.61 3.61 A Zone?
6415 181.0 182.0 1.0 2.84 2.84 A Zone?
6415 182.0 183.0 1.0 3.77 3.77 A Zone?
6415 183.0 184.0 1.0 5.10 5.10 A Zone?
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6418A 337.8 338.5 0.7 0.11 0.11 A Zone
6418A 338.5 339.0 0.5 60.80 60.80 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6418A 361.9 362.4 0.5 131.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6418A 362.4 363.4 1.0 0.34 0.34 A2 Zone
6418A 363.4 364.4 1.0 0.13 0.13 A2 Zone
6418A 364.4 365.3 0.9 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone
6418A 365.3 366.3 1.0 9.84 9.84 A2 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6419 47.7 48.7 1.0 6.11 6.11 A Zone
6419 48.7 49.7 1.0 2.55 2.55 A Zone
6419 49.7 50.7 1.0 0.11 0.11 A Zone
6419 50.7 51.5 0.8 2.25 2.25 A Zone
6419 51.5 52.2 0.7 13.55 13.55 A Zone
6419 52.2 52.9 0.7 21.30 21.30 A Zone
6419 52.9 53.9 1.0 22.00 22.00 A Zone
6419 53.9 54.9 1.0 7.38 7.38 A Zone
6419 54.9 55.8 0.9 0.16 0.16 A Zone
6419 55.8 56.8 1.0 88.70 88.70 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6419 69.7 70.2 0.5 79.90 79.90 A1 Zone
6419 70.2 70.7 0.5 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone
6419 70.7 71.7 1.0 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone
6419 71.7 72.5 0.8 0.76 0.76 A1 Zone
6419 72.5 73.8 1.3 *0.00 *0.00 A1 Zone
6419 73.8 74.7 0.9 4.38 4.38 A1 Zone
* Core not recovery
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6421 38.0 38.9 0.9 71.00 71.00 A Zone
6421 38.9 39.9 1.0 0.08 0.08 A Zone
6421 39.9 41.0 1.1 1.34 1.34 A Zone
6421 41.0 42.0 1.0 0.06 0.06 A Zone
6421 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.08 0.08 A Zone
6421 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.79 0.79 A Zone
6421 44.0 45.0 1.0 0.12 0.12 A Zone
6421 45.0 46.2 1.2 1.66 1.66 A Zone
6421 46.2 47.3 1.1 325.00 90.00 A Zone
6421 47.3 48.3 1.0 102.50 90.00 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6422 57.8 58.6 0.8 0.94 0.94 A Zone
6422 58.6 59.3 0.7 1.01 1.01 A Zone
6422 59.3 60.1 0.8 8.23 8.23 A Zone
6422 60.1 60.9 0.8 195.50 90.00 A Zone
6422 60.9 61.7 0.8 9.53 9.53 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6427 591.1 591.8 0.7 11.15 11.15 A Zone
6427 591.8 592.8 1.0 83.30 83.30 A Zone
6427 592.8 593.8 1.0 36.20 36.20 A Zone
6427 593.8 594.8 1.0 56.40 56.40 A Zone
6427 594.8 595.8 1.0 25.10 25.10 A Zone
6427 595.8 596.8 1.0 12.10 12.10 A Zone
6427 596.8 597.8 1.0 1.86 1.86 A Zone
6427 597.8 598.5 0.7 1.32 1.32 A Zone
6427 598.5 599.3 0.8 0.22 0.22 A Zone
6427 599.3 600.3 1.0 0.19 0.19 A Zone
6427 600.3 601.3 1.0 4.20 4.20 A Zone
6427 601.3 602.3 1.0 5.33 5.33 A Zone
6427 602.3 603.3 1.0 0.50 0.50 A Zone
6427 603.3 604.0 0.7 4.86 4.86 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6428A 173.4 174.4 1.0 3.22 3.22 A Zone
6428A 174.4 175.4 1.0 0.15 0.15 A Zone
6428A 175.4 176.4 1.0 21.60 21.60 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6428A 182.4 182.9 0.5 41.90 41.90 A1 Zone
6428A 182.9 183.8 0.9 0.02 0.02 A1 Zone
6428A 183.8 184.7 0.9 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone
6428A 184.7 185.7 1.0 19.30 19.30 A1 Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6429 178.0 179.0 1.0 6.45 6.45 A Zone
6429 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.22 0.22 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6430 158.0 158.5 0.5 22.40 22.40 A Zone
6430 158.5 159.4 0.9 0.42 0.42 A Zone
6430 159.4 160.4 1.0 0.07 0.07 A Zone
6430 160.4 161.3 0.9 0.07 0.07 A Zone
6430 161.3 161.8 0.5 13.90 13.90 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6437 321.0 321.7 0.7 5.24 5.24 A Zone
6437 321.7 322.2 0.5 6.36 6.36 A Zone
6437 322.2 323.3 1.1 0.17 0.17 A Zone
6437 323.3 324.4 1.1 10.95 10.95 A Zone
6437 324.4 325.5 1.1 0.09 0.09 A Zone
6437 325.5 326.0 0.5 41.50 41.50 A Zone
6437 326.0 327.5 1.5 1.38 1.38 A Zone
6437 327.5 328.0 0.5 12.85 12.85 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6439 326.8 327.3 0.5 1.11 1.11 A Zone
6439 327.3 327.8 0.5 15.60 15.60 A Zone
6439 327.8 328.3 0.5 0.45 0.45 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6446 66.8 68.1 1.3 1.60 1.60 A Zone
6446 68.1 68.9 0.8 309.0 90.00 A Zone
6446 68.9 69.9 1.0 2.68 2.68 A Zone
Hole
No.		 From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6446 78.0 79.0 1.0 3.16 3.16 A2 Zone
6446 79.0 80.1 1.1 2.84 2.84 A2 Zone
6446 80.1 80.6 0.5 37.4 37.4 A2 Zone

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e23f9f6-622e-4c8f-a1f6-1392ff1d7aad

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11f1f818-1179-49f3-9cc0-b52fe092a7c3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adbf271e-a206-4ed0-8e14-546f43652fad

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34c09263-c06c-4ab9-a69c-6fdbd14676a6

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f351939-cfa0-472a-bcae-a6ca037e4d49

PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f961444-3f5d-4908-8df1-6feff3bd249b


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle.




