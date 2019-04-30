Alphamin Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of Hot Commissioning at Bisie Tin Mine, Appointment of Douglas Strong to the Board and Release of Year End Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS.

GRAND BAIE, April 30, 2019 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM: TSXV, “Alphamin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced hot commissioning at its flagship Bisie Tin Project (“Bisie”).

Construction of the mine was completed in the first quarter of 2019. Wet commissioning, whereby the plant runs on water, was completed in the week commencing April 22, 2019. Hot commissioning, which involves feeding the plant with material, checking instrumentation calibration, process flows and individual equipment throughput. The hot commissioning which builds up to instantaneous design throughput of 50 tons per hour into the jigging section and 8 tons per hour into the gravity concentration section, commenced on April 25, 2019 and is expected to complete during the week ended May 5, 2019. Following the completion of hot commissioning the Company will enter the final commissioning phase of product optimisation.

The Company remains on track to achieve commercial production in the second half of 2019.

Mr. Douglas G. Strong has been appointed to the board of the Company, subject to regulatory approval, effective May 1, 2019. Mr. Strong is a globally experienced former senior bank executive and chartered accountant. Through his long international banking career, most recently as Managing Director Mining & Metals at Standard Chartered Bank, Douglas gained significant successful exposure to mining and metals, international management, project finance execution and origination & relationship management. Since leaving banking Mr. Strong has worked with Gerald Metals, responsible for Corporate Finance. He is also Chairperson of the Gerald Group, HSEC Committee.

The Company has also released its financial statements and MD&A for the year-ending December 31, 2019 which are available on SEDAR.

Further information, videos and photographs of the Project’s progress are available on the Alphamin Resources Corp. website at www.alphaminresources.com.

