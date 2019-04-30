Currie Rose Resources Inc. Scadding Project Update

Toronto, April 30, 2019 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached agreement to sell its 49% interest in the Scadding Project ("Scadding") located north-east of Sudbury in Ontario to MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: BMK) ("MacDonald Mines").

Under the agreed terms, Currie Rose will sell its 49% interest in the Scadding Project in exchange for:

8,000,000 shares of MacDonald Mines

$50,000 payment on transfer of title

Work obligation of $1.5m over a three-year period

In addition, Currie Rose has agreed to modify its existing 3% NSR and its $2,000,000 commercial production payment as follows:

Reduce the NSR from 3% to 2.5% on payment of $2,000,000 (on reaching commercial production)

Provide a buyback provision on 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000

The agreement will be subject to both a standstill clause and voting requirements

Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented;

"Scadding has been stalled for a number of years due to a lack of expenditure. MacDonald Mines bring new energy and cash to reinvigorate exploration to advance the project towards development. We have retained our cash payment on commercial production and re-visited the Royalty providing potential for more cash up front, leverage to the success of MacDonald Mines as a shareholder plus significant expenditure commitments over the next 3 years."

About Scadding

The Scadding Mine site is located in Scadding Township near the Wanapitei - Ashigami Lakes district near Sudbury, Ontario. The site was initially mined by Northgate Exploration in the mid-80's and produced approximately 30,000 ounces. Mining operations by Northgate were ceased due to low gold prices and the property has seen bouts of sporadic exploration since. Currie considers that opportunity exists to expand on the mine's footprint and bring the project back into production.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF CURRIE ROSE, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada. Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the recently acquired Rossland Project in BC.

Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com

