Decade Announces Gold Values up to 2034 g/t Indicated in Field Work on Crest Property

Stewart, May 2, 2019 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has received results for the geochemical sampling at Crest property. Due to the lack of snow at lower elevations in the Stewart area in December 2018, the Company took the opportunity to carry out silt and float rock sampling on the property.

The Crest Property lies at the west edge of the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern BC. It is in Alaska, 7 km south of the Premier gold mine. It is underlain by the Texas Creek Batholith; a Jurassic age intrusion -193-195 Ma found near Stewart including the Mitchell intrusions at Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell. This is related to mineralizing events in the Stewart area and Sulphurets-Mitchell valleys. The suite of rocks are associated with gold mineralization at Brucejack Lake, Premier gold mine-Silver Coin deposit and the Scottie gold mine as well as numerous porphyry copper gold occurrences. The Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts, host to past and current mining operations including Eskay Creek, Scottie Gold, Porter - Idaho, Johnny Mountain, Red Mountain, Snip Mine, Premier Mine, Golden Bear and Valley of the Kings. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 67 million oz of gold, 569 million oz of silver and 27 billion pounds of copper. In the Premier area, a total of 667,000 ounces gold are indicated in 2,780,000 tonnes at 7.46 g/t gold for Premier, Big Missouri, Silver Coin and Martha Ellen zones. In the Premier area, a total of 1,390,000 ounces gold are inferred in 6,030,000 tonnes at 7.18 g/t gold for Premier, Big Missouri, Silver Coin, Martha Ellen and Dilworth zones (Ascot Website).

The Company explored for mineralization on the newly acquired claims over the historic Crest property that is described in Bulletin 807, Geology of Hyder and Southeastern Alaska by A. F. Buddington in 1929. According to Buddington, a NW trending quartz-sulphide vein is present on the property. He describes the vein as follows: "At one open cut, in the bed of a small gulch, the vein consists of a number of small quartz stringers, some of which carry free gold. Assays of the quartz have yielded as high as $105 in gold to the ton. At another open cut a moil sample of the country rock and quartz stringers, 2 feet in width averaged $4.50 in gold to the ton. The mineralized shoots run from $7 to $12 in gold to the ton." These results are historic and have not been confirmed by Company sampling. Values of gold per ton above are calculated when the price of gold was $20/ton.

In December, the Company conducted preliminary sampling in stream beds along the Granduc Road which crosses the property. A total of 5 silt were collected and 12 rusty appearing float rocks in the stream beds were sampled. Results indicate silt samples up to 0.224 g/t which is considered highly anomalous. In addition rock samples from several streams yielded high gold values. Results are as follows:

Location Sample Number Gold g/t Silver g/t Creek 4 CR-18-13 2034 412 Creek 5 CR-18-14 3.91 2.0 Creek 5 CR-18-17 3.67 599

Sample CR-18-13 had low lead-zinc values but was associated with high arsenic values indicating the possible presence of arsenopyrite. Both CR-18-14 and CR-18-17 had high lead-zinc values associated with the rock. Loring Laboratories of Calgary performed the analysis on the samples.

In the 2019 field season, the Company plans further sampling to locate the source of these rocks as well as evaluate the total property.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44492