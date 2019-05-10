U.S. Gold Corp. Issues Letter to Shareholders Outlining Recent and Expected Milestones

ELKO, May 10, 2019 - U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) today announced that it has issued a letter to its shareholders outlining the Company's recent and expected milestones, as it continues to advance its Copper King and Keystone assets. As U.S. Gold Corp. lays the groundwork for future success, highlights of the Company's recent initiatives include:

Key Achievements:

Regained full compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements, as USAU share price has traded above the $1.00 mark for the required time period

Recently appointed The Honorable Ryan K. Zinke to the Board of Directors

Competed district-wide geochemical surveys on the Keystone project

Engaged Datamine for a new Copper King exploration model

Completed a Fall 2018 Keystone targeted drill program

Sponsored and published an exhaustive academic study on Keystone

Received approval of the Keystone Environmental Assessment and Plan of Operations

U.S. Gold Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Edward Karr stated, "We at U.S. Gold Corp. are extremely optimistic about the Company's prospects. We know it has been a challenging time for many investors in the junior exploration sector, including our shareholders, but U.S. Gold Corp. believes in gold as a long-term asset and investment. The potential rewards of gold exploration can be substantial if a discovery is found, and our entire highly experienced team is working diligently to achieve exploration success."

To read the Letter to Shareholders in full, please visit: www.usgoldcorp.gold/May2019Shareholderletter

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded U.S.-focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

