Wesdome Gold Mines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (the “Company”) announces the results of the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held yesterday.

A total of 66,675,481 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.89% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The following six individuals were elected as directors of the Company, until the next annual meeting of shareholders, as set out in the table below:

Name FOR

(#) FOR

(%) WITHHELD

(#) WITHHELD

(%) Charles Main 66,640,702 99.96 29,050 0.04 Duncan Middlemiss 66,640,952 99.96 28,800 0.04 Nadine Miller 66,618,802 99.92 50,950 0.08 Warwick Morley-Jepson 65,390,248 98.08 1,279,504 1.92 Brian Skanderbeg 66,641,052 99.96 28,700 0.04 Bill Washington 66,531,152 99.79 138,600 0.21

Please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for further details on the above matters.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 136.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

