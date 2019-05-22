Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Rhein Petroleum commences Steig-1 well

Mannheim. Rhein Petroleum GmbH, in which Deutsche Rohstoff AG holds a 10% stake, is expected to commence drilling Steig-1 near the Baden town of Weingarten, a few kilometres north of Karlsruhe, on 27 May. The wells objective is to provide information as to whether there are quantities of crude oil worth producing at a depth of around 900 metres.

The Heidelberg-based company has planned a maximum of four weeks for the well, which is to be drilled in the so-called Pechelbronn formation. The crude oil deposit that Rhein Petroleum intends to develop via the well has been known since the 1950s. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the former Weingarten oil field, from which crude oil was produced until the 1960s.

Further information to the drilling is under www.rheinpetroleum.de.

Mannheim, 22 May 2019

