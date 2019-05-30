VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (“Orezone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on May 24, 2019 the Company hosted an estimated +3,000 people in celebration of the recent start of construction of the Resettlement Action Plan (“RAP”) at the Company’s flagship Bomboré Gold Project (“Bomboré” or the “Project”) in Burkina Faso.



Patrick Downey, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “The support Orezone has received from the local communities and the Burkina Faso government is a true testament to the strength of the partnership we have built and continue to build as we develop the Bomboré Gold Project. The overwhelming turnout for the symbolic ground-breaking ceremony shows the visible support and project approval from the local communities and all levels of government.”

In addition to members of the local communities, delegates from the Burkina Faso government included: the Prime Minister; the Minister of Mines; the Minister of Roads and Infrastructure; the Special Presidential Advisor for Energy and Mining Affairs; the Governor of the Central-Plateau Region; the High Commissioner of Ganzourgou and the Mayor of the rural district of Mogtédo where the project is situated.

André Baya, Managing Director for Orezone Bomboré SA, commented, “We were honoured by the presence of major Ministers and countless other officials including the Presidential Advisor, representing the President but also by the large representation of community members. Altogether, this is a testimony to the excellent relationship that Orezone has developed with its neighbours and the Burkina Faso Government.”

“Following a few speeches, marked by the blessing of the Mayor for the success of the Project, the Prime Minister started a bulldozer as the symbolic first shovel of the RAP construction. During the ceremony, the homes constructed to date in the resettlement areas as part of the RAP were visited and inspected with all parties very pleased with the workmanship of the local contractors.”

Mr. Downey continued, “The Phase I RAP is progressing on schedule and towards completion by the end of 2019. The support of the local communities for Bomboré is integral to the successful development of the Project. The Company continues to invest in local livelihood restoration programs and community assistance projects with a focus on local hiring and training, education, business promotion and social and health aspects.”

During Phase 1 of the RAP, Orezone will resettle 377 households from several local traditional villages.

The Bomboré Project remains on track for first gold pour in 2021. During construction and operation of Bomboré, over 600 workers will be employed with a targeted local employment rate in excess of 95% and the mine will deliver substantial economic benefits to the country in terms of tax revenue, employment and infrastructure development.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a permitted, low cost, development stage gold project in Burkina Faso, situated 85 km east of the capital city of Ouagadougou, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

Orezone Gold Corp.

Patrick Downey,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

