Osisko Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 - Osisko Mining Corp. Inc. (TSX:OSK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.



A total of 193,103,545 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 73.50% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

election of all seven management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation; and



appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted For

(#) Voted For

(%) Voted Withhold

(#) Voted Withhold

(%) John Burzynski 176,695,125 93.52% 12,248,785 6.48% Jose Vizquerra 176,813,137 93.58% 12,130,773 6.42% Sean Roosen 147,589,429 78.11% 41,354,481 21.89% Patrick F.N. Anderson 175,727,345 93.01% 13,216,565 7.00% Keith McKay 175,721,988 93.00% 13,221,922 7.00% Amy Satov 175,937,671 93.12% 13,006,239 6.88% Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 187,135,224 99.04% 1,808,686 0.96%

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

For further information on the Corporation please contact:

John Burzynski

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 848-9504