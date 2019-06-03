Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty pushes Sangdong development forward

Korean government owned utility finances construction of power line/New video online

Mannheim/Toronto. The development of the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, 100% owned by Almonty Industries Inc., is progressing. The company has now announced, that it has signed a contract with the South Korean utility company KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Cooperation) for the construction of an exclusive 10 MW line to supply the mine and processing facilities. The cost of USD 1.7 million for the power line will be fully covered by KEPCO under an industrial development program. The power line is to be completed by June 2020, a few months before the mine is scheduled to go into operation.

Almonty has also published another video that illustrates the importance and great opportunities of the Sangdong Mine.

It can be viewed at http://www.almonty.com/company/company-videos/.

Mannheim, 3 June 2019

