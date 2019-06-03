Durango Discovers Additional Limestone at Mayner's Fortune

Vancouver, June 3, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that its exploration team has completed a site visit to the Mayner's Fortune Property near Terrace, B.C.

The mandate of the exploration crew was to undertake a mapping and sampling campaign on the recently expanded Mayner's Fortune property which is now over 500 hectares in size. The property is in the Skeena Mining Division, approximately 7.5 kilometers southwest of Terrace and is located adjacent to the CNR railway line running between Terrace and Kitimat. The property covers 3 known BC MINFILE occurrences and is both road and rail accessible.

The team was successful in discovering additional massive limestone showings running parallel to the known six limestone beds reported in the Haman 1966 and Bottoms 1967 reports. The preliminary investigations indicate the newly discovered limestone beds all trend from the north-west to the south west:

- Bed 7 (which maybe an extension of bed 6), currently measures approximately 100 m x 200 m; - Bed 8 is 50 meters to the east of bed 7 and measures approximately 50 m x 100 m; and - Bed 9 is 80 meters to the east of bed 8 and measures approximately 50 m x 100 m and is open to the south-west.

The team was also successful in locating and sampling the HAL showing (Minfile 103I-192). The Hal showing is classified as a skarn mineralization with Chalcopyrite, Molybdenite, Sphalerite and Magnetite. The Company collected four rock samples for geochemical analysis to reconfirm the historical assays. The Hal showing is approximately 200 m north-west and on trend with the recently identified Bed 9.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We were pleasantly surprised to discover the new additional limestone showings. Recent logging in the area has made exploring the newly acquired portion of the Mayner's Fortune property very successful with easy road access. Our goal of demonstrating large scale potential at Mayner's is becoming more attainable with the new showings on the expanded property. The identification of new limestone beds and possible extension of the Hal showing greatly enhances the potential for the Mayner's Fortune Property."

Fifteen rock samples were obtained and submitted for analysis to Act Labs in Kamloops. Additional details will be released as they become available.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

