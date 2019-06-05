Alt Resources Ltd: Drilling Commences at Shepherds Bush - Mt Ida Gold Project

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) (Alt or 'the Company') is pleased to report that Challenge Drilling commenced the RC drilling program at the Shepherds Bush Prospect on the 1st June 2019 (see Figure 1 in link below). Historical drilling results at Shepherds Bush, announced in February 2019(see Note below), indicate broad zones of gold mineralisation with minimal drilling by historical explorers.HIGHLIGHTS:- 5000m Mt Ida RC drilling program has commenced- First RC holes at Shepherds Bush intercept visible sulphides- Shepherds Bush lies 2 kilometres south of Spotted Dog on the Ballard fault- Historic RAB and RC intercepts from Shepherds Bush prospect1 include:o 12m @ 1.65 g/t Au from 72mo 20m @ 1.37 g/t Au from 28mThe planned 5000 metre drill program has been designed to further develop existing resources at the Mt Ida Gold Project. Drilling will be undertaken at: Shepherds Bush and Tim's Find, within the Mt Ida Resource group; Boudie Rat, Forrest Belle and Quinns Hills, within the Quinns Resource group; and Boags South, within the Bottle Creek Resource group (see Figure 2 in link below).The first 400m of RC sampling from Shepherds Bush has been delivered to ALS Laboratory in Kalgoorlie, and regular sample dispatch is planned throughout the program. Initial assays are expected to be received later in the month, with a stream of assays to follow. Results are expected to be announced to market progressively as received for the individual prospect/resource drill areas.Note: http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96340/To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/17R4FGO5





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources Ltd., having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and New Gold Inc. targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





