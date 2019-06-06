Romios Commences Its Exploration Program on High Potential Drill Targets on Strike from Its Atim Lake North Cu-Au-Ag Discovery, NW Ontario and Grants Options

Toronto, June 6, 2019 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a field exploration crew and a drill crew has mobilized to the Antim Lake North property (the "Property") for the 2019 summer exploration program (the "Program"). Drilling is expected to commence in a matter of days.

As reported in a news release on April 29, 2019, the airborne Geotech VTEMTM PLUS survey recently completed at its Lundmark-Akow Lake Cu-Au-Ag Project in Northwestern Ontario detected a promising series of electromagnetic (EM) conductors over a 6.5 km strike length. These conductors now form part of a 10 km long, high potential target horizon that appears to be the host sequence for the high-grade Atim Lake North Cu-Au-Ag volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discovered by Romios in 2017, (news release September 19, 2017). Romios' discovery hole, RG-17-1 (1.9 m @ 2.35% Cu, 1.4 g/t Au and 68 g/t Ag within a >30 m thick exhalative package), was drilled at the southern end of this 10 km long conductive package. Romios believes that this VMS system has the potential to host multiple massive sulphide deposits along its entire 10 km length.

Geological mapping, sampling and geophysical surveying is planned, including a 1000-1500 metre drill program of short holes to test these targets. The Property is within 18 km of an all-weather road and powerline servicing the Musselwhite gold mine.

The Company also announced that an aggregate of 9,850,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.08 per share for five years have been granted to eight Officers and Directors and four service providers.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper. It has extensive claim holdings covering porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia as well as the 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne molybdenum property in Quebec and the Scossa gold property in Nevada. The company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property near Timmins, Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, (tel) 613-410-7877 or (email) john.biczok@gmail.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45364