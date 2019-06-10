Ethos Commences Drilling at Its La Purisima Gold Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Vancouver, June 10, 2019 - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its maiden drill program at the La Purisima gold project in north-west Chihuahua State, Mexico. The initial program will comprise approximately 3,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling in a planned 15 RC holes. The drilling will target near surface, bulk tonnage, oxide gold mineralization.

At La Purisima a northwest trending gold mineralized zone has been identified over a strike length of at least 2 km with a width of alteration and geochemically anomalous gold mineralization of approximately 600 metres. Within this footprint are two north-west striking zones that have the strongest gold anomalies, each approximately 200 metres wide. One of these zones (the "Purisima Vein Zone") strikes for at least 2 km, and the other (the "Stockwork Zone") strikes for at least 1 km. Both zones appear to extend under the alluvial valley cover consisting of gravel and soil deposits. Gold and silver mineralization is mainly contained in epithermal quartz veins and veinlets forming stockworks and sheets in both volcanic flow rocks and older discordant sedimentary rocks. As announced in Ethos' May 22 news release, results from recent trenching include:

T1 - 0.49 g/t Au over 118m, including 1.13 g/t Au over 20m, and 0.76g/t Au over 24m (Purisima Vein Zone), and separately 4.17g/t Au over 5.4m (Stockwork Zone)

T2 - 0.47 g/t Au over 127m including 1.11 g/t Au over 40m (Purisima Vein Zone)

T3 - 0.84 g/t Au over 10m and 6.51 g/t Au over 2m (both Stockwork Zone)

Ethos is earning into 100% ownership of the La Purisima project under two separate earn-in agreements (see our December 1, 2017 and August 27, 2018 news releases). The project is located in an area of low, non-mountainous, relief with excellent road access and infrastructure. The concessions are located on private ranch land near active agricultural centers. A long-term annual fee based property access agreement has been signed with the main ranch land owner.

Commented Craig Roberts, P.Eng., President and CEO of Ethos: "We are excited to have initiated our maiden drill program at La Purisima. We are encouraged by the recent trench results that show disseminated gold mineralization over significant intervals outside of the primary veins in the Purisima Vein Zone, and also by the new high-grade intervals identified in the Stockwork Zone. We look forward drill testing this target and reporting initial drill results in the near future."

Qualified Person

Mel Herdrick, a director of and consultant to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, is supervising the La Purisima drilling program and has read, reviewed, and approved this release. Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo, VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has also reviewed and approved this release.

About Ethos Gold

Ethos Gold Corp. is exploring the La Purisima gold project (earning 100%) in Chihuahua Mexico, the Iron Point Carlin gold project (earning 50% from Victory Metals Inc.: TSX-V: VMX) 22 miles east of Winnemucca, Nevada, and the Perk-Rocky copper-gold porphyry project (earning 100%), 220 km west of Williams Lake, British Columbia. La Purisima is a near surface, bulk tonnage, oxide gold target, and a maiden drill program has now commenced. Iron Point is a Lower Plate hosted Carlin-style gold target, and a planned program of three vertical holes to test this target will commence shortly under the supervision of Dr. Quinton Hennigh. Perk-Rocky is a copper-gold porphyry target, and an exploration program including detailed airborne geophysics and ground mapping and sampling will commence shortly. Ethos also owns approximately 8% of the equity of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd., a private company earning into 100% ownership of three Nevada Exploration Inc. projects, including two deep Carlin-type targets (Carlin East and Swift), at least one of which will be drill tested in 2019.

Ethos is also earning into the Pine Pass and Ursula vanadium projects (100% earn-in) in north-central British Columbia. In March 2019 Ethos received notice from the Province of British Columbia that the mineral tenures making up its Pine Pass vanadium project are included in an area under consideration for an immediate moratorium on development proposals and possible inclusion in an expanded environmental protected area, and Ethos is now waiting on the resolution of this issue before proceeding with further work.

Ethos currently has cash of approximately C$6.5 million and 54.8 million shares issued.

For additional information please contact Tom Martin at E: tmartin@ethosgold.com P: 1-250-516-2455 or view the Company's website, www.ethosgold.com and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

