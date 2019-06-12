Tesoro Minerals Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 - (TSX Venture: TES) – Tesoro Minerals Corp., (“Tesoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Gail Moa has been appointed as the Company’s new Corporate Secretary. Gail Moa has participated in the management of resource businesses since 1983 and currently operates MY Vancouver Office which assists clients, including junior public issuers, with operational and compliance functions.



The Company also announces the resignation of Michael Malana as Corporate Secretary of the Company. The board of directors of the Company thanks Mr. Malana for all of his contributions.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Peter Tegart, President & CEO at peter.tegart@gmail.com or at (604) 349-1244.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

