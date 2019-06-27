Announcement regarding fatalities of illegal artisanal miners at KCC

ZUG, Switzerland, June 27, 2019 - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announced that its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), has observed a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout its industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area. This has led to daily intrusions onto its concession by on average 2,000 illegal artisanal miners per day. This has presented a significant risk to its employees, operating equipment and the illegal artisanal miners themselves.

Tragically there were 19 fatalities today, with possible further unconfirmed fatalities. The illegal artisanal miners were working two galleries in benches overlooking the extraction area. Two of these galleries caved in. These incidents were not linked to KCC operations or activities. KCC is currently engaged in assisting search and rescue operations with the local authorities.

KCC urges all illegal miners to cease from putting their lives at risk by trespassing on a major industrial site. KCC is doing what it can to inform the communities of the dangers associated with illegal trespassing on major industrial concessions.

The safety and security of its employees, contractors and host communities is of paramount importance to KCC. KCC will take all possible measures to ensure their safety and will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders.

KCC is committed to acting responsibly in a manner that respects human rights and in line with its commitments to the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.

The incident has not had an impact on production.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

