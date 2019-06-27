X-Terra announces results of its annual general meeting of shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2019 in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. At the meeting, shareholders elected Michael Ferreira, Sylvain Champagne, Jean-François Madore, Sébastien Bellefleur, Michael Byron and Kim Oishi as members of the Board of Directors of X-Terra. The shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of X?Terra.

X-Terra also announces that following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Michael Ferreira as chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra and Sylvain Champagne as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

X-Terra also announces that its Board of Directors has today granted, subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange, stock options in respect of 1,625,000 common shares to X-Terra's six directors and three consultants. The options were granted pursuant to X-Terra's stock option plan. The exercise price of the options is $0.10, which is higher to the closing price of X-Terra's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The options expire on June 27, 2029 and vested immediately.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources Inc. is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

