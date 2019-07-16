North American Palladium Announces Details of Second Quarter Investor Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 - North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
The Company will host a conference call to review the results Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties are invited to join the call via the telephone numbers below, to listen to the webcast or to access a replay of the call at www.nap.com.
NAP Q2 Investor Conference Call
Date:
Friday, August 2, 2019
Time:
9:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in:
North America: 1-800-319-4610 | International: 1-604-638-5340
Available within 24 hours following the call at www.nap.com
Replay:
International Toll-Free: 1-604-674-8052 | North America Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Passcode: 3347 (available until August 16, 2019)
About North American Palladium Ltd.
North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with more than 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the world’s only pure play palladium producer. With over 700 employees, the Lac des Iles Mine features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and surface operations.
For further information on North American Palladium, please contact: North American Palladium Ltd. Investor Relations at 416-360-7374 or ir@nap.com
