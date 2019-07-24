Durango's New Limestone Discovery Assays Up To 96% Caco3

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - July 24, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce that further to its news of June 3, 2019, limestone quality of up to 96.2% CaCO3 has been reported on its 100% owned Mayner's Fortune limestone project.

In the continuing efforts to evaluate the Mayner's Fortune Limestone Project the company submitted three samples for detailed XRF analysis. As a result of the detailed analysis, two samples MS-19-12 and MS19-15 yielded 96.5% and 92.2% CaC03 respectively. See table below.

CaO % CaCo3% * MgO % MnO% Na2O % P2O5% SiO2% TiO2 % MS19-09 10.64 18.98 0.11 0.01 < 0.01 0.039 85.2 0.01 MS19-12 54.08 96.5 0.41 0.03 0.01 0.023 11.91 0.02 MS19-15 51.65 92.2 2.26 0.02 0.02 0.045 5.47 0.08

* The calculated value of CaCo3 is calculated based on the assay value of CaO% X 1.78476

The three samples were taken from the newly identified limestone beds.

- Sample MS19-15 is from Bed 7 (extension of bed 6?) currently measures approximately 100 m by 200 m. - Sample MS19-09 is from Bed 8 which is 50 m to the east of bed 7 and measures approximately 50 m by 100 m. - Sample MS19-15 is from Bed 9 which is from 80 m to the east of bed 8 and measures approximately 50 m by 100 m and is open to the southwest.

The attached map illustrates the locations of the newly identified beds and 2019 samples locations. The three grab samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories of Kamloops for detailed XRF analysis. The samples underwent Code 8 XRF package designed to test Limestone, Dolomite and Gypsum.

The property is in the Skeena Mining Division, approximately 7.5 kilometers southwest of Terrace and is located adjacent to the CNR railway line running between Terrace and Kitimat. The property covers 3 known BC MINFILE occurrences and is both road and rail accessible.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are extremely pleased with the assays received on the new limestone occurrences on the newly expanded Mayner's Fortune project. Favourable grades of over 96% calcium carbonate has expanded the size and quality potential for Mayner's Fortune. All new showings have not previously been mapped or sampled until this past campaign and the assay and mapping results have affirmed the vast potential of this property. Durango plans to continue to advance its limestone project through 2019. Our goal is to demonstrate large scale potential for Mayner's Fortune to make it a viable option for cement manufacturing in the area."

The technical contents of this release were approved by Mr. Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

