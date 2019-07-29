Squire Mining Files Amended Business Acquisition Report

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) today announced that it has filed an amended business acquisition report dated July 26, 2019 (the “Amended BAR”), relating to Squire’s acquisition of Freschette Limited that closed on May 2, 2019. The Amended BAR replaces and supersedes the previous business acquisition report of Squire filed on July 15, 2019.



The Amended BAR includes notice indicating that no auditor has reviewed the condensed interim financial statements pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and the condensed interim financial statements for Freschette Limited have been amended to include comparatives as at December 31, 2018 and a revised statement of cash flows for the period from January 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019.

The Amended BAR can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing and operating cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated SHA-256 derived digital assets.

For further information contact:

Angela Holowaychuk

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 800-371-2809

The CSE accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.