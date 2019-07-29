Voyageur Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, July 29, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSXV-VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce the closing on July 23, 2019 of the first tranche of $260,000 (3,466,666 units) of its non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) announced on July 11, 2019. After this issue, the Company will have 60,650,472 shares issued and outstanding. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Securities issued on this closing shall be subject to resale restrictions until November 24, 2019. The placement consists of units priced at $0.075 each, where each unit consists of one Common share and one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for two years from closing. The warrant also contains an acceleration clause, in that if the shares trade at $0.25 for more than a 10-day period, the Company may elect upon 30 days notice, to accelerate the expiry date.



About Voyageur Minerals

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, and interests in a high grade lithium brine project in Utah, USA.

Voyageur's business plan is to develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for near term cash flow, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals. The Frances Creek project is moving forward to manufacture pharmaceutical grade barium sulfate and high purity Blanc fixe barium sulfate for the paint and plastic markets.

The Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Mr. Brad Willis has reviewed this news release and approved it.

