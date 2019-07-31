Rugby Mining Options The El Zanjon Gold Silver Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 - Rugby Mining Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has entered into an option agreement to earn up to 100% of the El Zanjon Gold and Silver Project (“El Zanjon”) in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.



El Zanjon covers approximately 600 square kilometres within the prolific Deseado Massif gold and silver district. It is situated near such world class mines as Cerro Negro (Newmont-Goldcorp), Cerro Vanguardia (AngloGold Ashanti) and Cerro Moro (Yamana) (Figure 1).

Bryce Roxburgh, Rugby’s President and CEO remarked, “We are excited to be back in the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz. Extorre Gold Mines, a former company in which Yale Simpson and I were Co-Chairmen, discovered the exceptionally high-grade Cerro Moro gold-silver deposit in Santa Cruz. Extorre was subsequently sold to Yamana Gold Mines for CAD$420 million.

“We will be using members from our former Argentine team who were responsible for identifying and evaluating the Cerro Moro deposit. With their experience and skills, I believe we have a unique advantage in identifying new structures as well as drilling the potentially mineralized structures already identified on the property. As at Cerro Moro, the EL Zanjon structural setting is extensive and represents a compelling opportunity for the discovery of high-grade gold-silver mineralization.”

Separately, academic studies have predicted a possible repetition of the Cerro Vanguardia (CV) structural model to the south, near Zanjon. The interpretation is based on the east-west oriented CV veins, south of the mining area, which flex in a northwesterly direction (Figure 2).

El Zanjón has similar major northwest striking structures based on an historic broadly spaced airborne magnetic survey. The terrain, elevation and geophysical features of Cerro Moro are also evident at El Zanjon beneath a relatively thin veneer of recent cover rocks.

Rugby plans to advance the project initially with a ground based geophysical program to better define the structures. Drilling is expected to follow once targets are refined.

Rugby has a minimum exploration commitment of CAD$50,000 which will cover more detailed ground magnetic surveys to delineate favourable drill targets. In order to earn 100% of El Zanjon, Rugby will have the option to incur staged exploration expenditures totaling CAD$3.65 million over 6 years including completing studies to Pre-Feasibility standards. Rugby will also cover tenure payments totaling CAD$15,000 annually. The vendors will retain a 2%NSR.

Motherlode Drilling Update

The current drilling program at the Motherlode Gold Copper Project, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, is progressing smoothly. Preliminary drilling assay results are anticipated in September 2019.

Paul Joyce, Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, Director and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on targets in Argentina, Australia, Colombia and the Philippines which are considered prospective for significant mineral deposits. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper projects in Colombia that are unaffected by the recent negative permitting decision on the Cobrasco copper project. These projects have considerable potential for significant mineral discoveries.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

