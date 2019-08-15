Explorex Strengthens Board

Vancouver, August 15, 2019 - Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (the "Company" or "Explorex") announces that it appointed Mike Zhou ("Mike") to its board of Directors.

Over the past decade Mike has amassed a unique resume covering capital markets, international business strategy, and the technology sector. In recent years, he has held management positions or director roles throughout the financial-technology, digital marketing, consulting, and financial sectors. From 2013 to 2015, Mike was with BiYond (China) Corp., under his management, the firm successfully launched a multi-million Financial Technology Joint Venture and structured the Merger & Acquisition of a Digital Marketing Corporation. In late 2015, he also Co-Founded a private investment and consulting firm which has delivered 3 consecutive years of above averaged risk-adjusted returns. Mike was recently with PI Financial, a privately-owned Canadian brokerage firm, where he worked directly with the Vice President and Managing Director as an Analyst and Associate. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics and Economics with Minor in Commerce (Saunders School of Business) from UBC. He also holds the Project Management Professional designation from Project Management Institute (PMI).

"We are very pleased to have Mike join our board. His unique skill set, international experience and financial contacts will be great asset to the Company. I look forward to working closely with Mike to help bring in new opportunities and to build shareholder value," stated CEO Gary Schellenberg.

About Explorex Resources Inc.

Explorex is an exploration company focusing on Cobalt and metals critical to rechargeable battery technology. Explorex is earning a 75% interest in the Co-Mn-Base Metals Kagoot Brook project in New Brunswick and is pursuing an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buena Vista Hills Co-IOCG Project in Pershing, Nevada.

