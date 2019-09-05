Osisko Infill Drilling Intersects High-Grade at Lynx

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new infill drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The program is currently focused on infill drilling within the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall), exploration and expansion drilling on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the intrusive system.



Significant new analytical results from 72 intercepts in 38 drill holes and 16 wedges from surface focused on Lynx and Main Zone infill drilling are presented below. Additionally, 66 intercepts in 29 underground drill holes focused on multiple spacing infill drilling, including the pending Lynx bulk sample area, are included in a second table below.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Infill drilling has been defining good continuity within the known zones and is showing some very strong grades particularly in Lynx. The recently announced addition of 200,000 metres of drilling should also allow us to add significant areas from the two new discoveries (the Lynx Extension and Triple Lynx) to the resource work by the end of the year.”

Highlights from new infill drilling results include: 80.7 g/t Au over 5.8 metres in OSK-W-19-1958-W2; 104 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in OSK-W-19-1539-W1; 151 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-0168; 89.2 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in WST-19-167; 114 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-0143; 52.3 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2012; 81.0 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in WST-19-0142A; 53.1 g/t Au over 3.3 metres in OSK-W-19-1949-W1; 50.9 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-19-0172; 14.5 g/t Au over 7.3 metres in WST-19-0132 and 50.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-19-1412-W3. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Surface Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-961 862.4 864.7 2.3 37.7 Lynx_333 Lynx including 863.5 864.3 0.8 83.5 OSK-W-18-1746 694.9 697.0 2.1 25.3 Lynx_336 Lynx OSK-W-19-1181-W7 965.2 967.6 2.4 7.93 Lynx_314 Lynx OSK-W-19-1412-W3 733.0 735.0 2.0 50.0 Lynx_326 Lynx including 734.3 735.0 0.7 98.9 OSK-W-19-1419-W1 668.0 671.9 3.9 9.13 Lynx_301 Lynx including 670.0 671.0 1.0 24.5 OSK-W-19-1539-W1 468.2 471.8 3.6 104 22.8 Lynx_320 Lynx including 471.3 471.8 0.5 687 100 OSK-W-19-1746-W1 783.2 786.3 3.1 4.38 Lynx_336 Lynx OSK-W-19-1857-W1 1190.1 1192.3 2.2 5.37 Vein Lynx including 1190.1 1190.9 0.8 13.5 OSK-W-19-1857-W3 1179.0 1181.0 2.0 38.8 Lynx_313 Lynx including 1179.7 1181.0 1.3 59.6 1193.6 1195.9 2.3 6.43 Lynx_313 Lynx including 1193.6 1194.3 0.7 16.8 OSK-W-19-1889 207.7 210.0 2.3 7.82 Vein Carribou OSK-W-19-1891 502.0 504.1 2.1 4.46 Lynx Lynx including 503.6 504.1 0.5 18.2 OSK-W-19-1891-W1 472.0 475.0 3.0 7.18 Lynx Lynx including 473.1 473.8 0.7 30.1 OSK-W-19-1891-W4 548.5 551.0 2.5 14.0 Lynx_315 Lynx OSK-W-19-1903 394.6 397.4 2.8 6.18 Vein Caribou including 395.5 396.4 0.9 16.9 OSK-W-19-1904 354.0 356.1 2.1 4.14 Caribou Caribou including 354.6 355.1 0.5 10.0 522.0 525.0 3.0 3.93 Z27_112 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-1917 465.0 467.0 2.0 3.62 Caribou_240 Caribou OSK-W-19-1921-W2 1049.3 1052.2 2.9 5.88 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1928 582.0 584.1 2.1 37.8 Lynx_326 Lynx including 583.3 584.1 0.8 99.0 OSK-W-19-1942 884.0 886.0 2.0 6.66 Lynx_312 Lynx including 884.5 885.0 0.5 17.4 OSK-W-19-1942-W2 398.5 400.5 2.0 9.48 Lynx_303 Lynx including 398.5 399.5 1.0 18.9 849.0 852.0 3.0 9.90 Lynx_313 Lynx including 851.5 852.0 0.5 28.8 857.2 859.4 2.2 15.2 Lynx_313 Lynx including 857.8 858.7 0.9 35.9 998.6 1003.4 4.8 6.89 Lynx Lynx including 1003.0 1003.4 0.4 41.3 OSK-W-19-1943 106.5 108.5 2.0 5.46 Windfall Nord Windfall Nord including 106.5 107.0 0.5 19.3 OSK-W-19-1949-W1 987.0 990.3 3.3 53.1 18.7 Lynx_317 Lynx including 989.4 989.9 0.5 327 100 1058.9 1060.9 2.0 20.2 Lynx_312 Lynx including 1059.9 1060.9 1.0 40.2 OSK-W-19-1949-W2 701.0 704.1 3.1 7.88 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-1950 32.3 34.6 2.3 38.9 13.5 Vein Windfall Nord including 32.3 32.6 0.3 295 100 OSK-W-19-1954 61.6 64.4 2.8 27.8 Windfall Nord Windfall Nord including 63.6 64.4 0.8 89.6 OSK-W-19-1958 690.7 693.0 2.3 12.9 Lynx Lynx including 692.3 693.0 0.7 41.6 970.3 977.3 7.0 7.94 Lynx_317 Lynx including 972.1 972.5 0.4 27.9 OSK-W-19-1958-W1 975.4 977.8 2.4 8.50 Lynx_317 Lynx 1028.0 1030.0 2.0 3.51 Lynx_313 Lynx 1050.0 1052.5 2.5 8.31 Lynx_312 Lynx 1075.3 1077.5 2.2 5.14 Lynx_312 Lynx OSK-W-19-1958-W2 1001.3 1007.1 5.8 80.7 52.8 Lynx_317 Lynx including 1002.7 1003.2 0.5 325 100 OSK-W-19-1966 90.0 92.0 2.0 4.69 Windfall Nord Windfall Nord OSK-W-19-1969 315.0 317.0 2.0 3.09 Lynx Lynx including 315.6 315.9 0.3 16.5 OSK-W-19-1971 135.0 137.4 2.4 3.28 Windfall Nord Windfall Nord OSK-W-19-1978 454.0 456.0 2.0 12.1 Windfall Nord Windfall Nord including 454.7 455.4 0.7 33.1 OSK-W-19-1982 158.7 161.9 3.2 10.6 Bobcat Bobcat OSK-W-19-1991 852.1 854.3 2.2 5.27 Lynx_336 Lynx OSK-W-19-1999 122.8 125.0 2.2 29.0 23.0 Bobcat Bobcat including 122.8 123.3 0.5 127 100 OSK-W-19-2003 85.8 90.2 4.4 3.06 Bobcat Bobcat OSK-W-19-2004 213.6 216.9 3.3 5.31 Bobcat Bobcat including 216.0 216.9 0.9 15.6 OSK-W-19-2009 145.6 147.8 2.2 3.87 Bobcat Bobcat 170.1 174.2 4.1 4.97 Bobcat Bobcat including 170.1 172.0 1.9 8.25 OSK-W-19-2011 463.8 466.0 2.2 22.6 Lynx_301 Lynx including 463.8 464.3 0.5 98.0 OSK-W-19-2012 303.0 307.2 4.2 52.3 50.5 Lynx_310 Lynx including 306.0 306.5 0.5 115 100 OSK-W-19-2013 101.6 104.2 2.6 15.5 F11 F11 including 101.6 102.0 0.4 43.9 including 102.0 102.4 0.4 54.4 OSK-W-19-2015 698.5 700.5 2.0 32.9 Lynx_315 Lynx including 699.2 699.8 0.6 57.2 703.9 706.0 2.1 3.38 Lynx_315 Lynx including 704.5 705.3 0.8 8.14 OSK-W-19-2020 68.0 70.0 2.0 9.10 Bobcat Bobcat including 68.6 69.0 0.4 44.3 166.0 168.0 2.0 7.22 Bobcat Bobcat including 166.0 166.6 0.6 23.9 185.0 187.0 2.0 5.61 Bobcat Bobcat including 186.6 187.0 0.4 23.7 190.0 192.0 2.0 3.14 Bobcat Bobcat OSK-W-19-2023 158.0 160.0 2.0 37.2 25.6 Bobcat Bobcat including 158.5 159.0 0.5 147 100 OSK-W-19-2025 112.9 115.4 2.5 7.24 Bobcat Bobcat including 114.8 115.4 0.6 26.2 243.6 246.1 2.5 6.88 Bobcat Bobcat 254.0 256.0 2.0 3.71 Bobcat Bobcat OSK-W-19-2032 685.5 687.6 2.1 3.25 Underdog Underdog OSK-W-19-2033 79.0 81.5 2.5 13.5 Bobcat Bobcat including 79.7 80.2 0.5 38.7 OSK-W-19-2035 505.7 508.0 2.3 4.55 Lynx_321 Lynx including 506.4 507.0 0.6 17.0 OSK-W-19-2036 26.2 28.3 2.1 16.6 Bobcat Bobcat including 26.2 26.8 0.6 55.6 OSK-W-19-2037 23.0 25.0 2.0 14.9 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-2038 23.7 26.1 2.4 18.2 Bobcat Bobcat including 24.5 25.4 0.9 48.2 63.0 65.0 2.0 22.9 Bobcat Bobcat including 63.5 64.2 0.7 59.1 OSK-W-19-2046 146.0 148.1 2.1 3.84 F17 F17 including 146.0 146.7 0.7 10.5 OSK-W-19-2055 193.9 196.0 2.1 7.03 F51 F51 OSK-W-19-934-W4 840.0 842.6 2.6 4.60 Lynx 4 Lynx including 840.8 841.6 0.8 14.3

Underground drilling



Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor WST-19-0072 96.5 98.5 2.0 5.07 Z27_108 Zone 27 WST-19-0093 72.6 74.7 2.1 24.6 Lynx_311 Lynx including 73.2 73.7 0.5 100 100 WST-19-0132 51.2 58.5 7.3 14.5 9.91 Lynx_308 Lynx including 53.5 54.0 0.5 167 100 WST-19-0133 110.1 113.1 3.0 26.2 15.8 Lynx_306 Lynx including 112.0 112.4 0.4 177.5 100 WST-19-0134 58.1 60.1 2.0 16.6 Lynx_308 Lynx including 58.8 59.7 0.9 35.6 WST-19-0138 38.0 40.0 2.0 13.5 Lynx_311 Lynx including 38.9 39.6 0.7 38.0 50.0 52.0 2.0 45.9 18.0 Lynx_308 Lynx including 50.4 50.7 0.3 286 100 WST-19-0142A 45.6 48.0 2.4 11.5 Lynx_311 Lynx including 46.6 47.1 0.5 53.6 54.5 58.0 3.5 9.86 Lynx_308 Lynx 110.0 112.7 2.7 81.0 40.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 110.8 111.9 1.1 199 100 WST-19-0143 53.0 55.1 2.1 114 40.4 Lynx_311 Lynx including 53.8 54.3 0.5 342 100 including 54.8 55.1 0.3 212 100 WST-19-0144 57.1 60.0 2.9 5.61 Lynx_308 Lynx including 57.1 57.5 0.4 22.1 68.6 70.8 2.2 9.42 Lynx_310 Lynx including 70.5 70.8 0.3 28.4 WST-19-0151 34.0 36.0 2.0 30.4 20.9 Lynx_311 Lynx including 35.2 35.6 0.4 148 100 51.0 53.1 2.1 32.0 30.0 Lynx_308 Lynx including 51.8 52.4 0.6 107 100 WST-19-0154 55.0 57.0 2.0 8.65 Lynx Lynx including 56.0 56.5 0.5 33.5 78.0 80.3 2.3 4.93 Lynx Lynx including 79.3 79.8 0.5 21.3 102.1 104.2 2.1 7.04 Lynx_304 Lynx including 102.6 102.9 0.3 47.5 106.2 109.0 2.8 12.8 Lynx_304 Lynx including 106.2 106.9 0.7 46.7 WST-19-0155 96.7 100.0 3.3 4.67 Lynx Lynx 104.5 107.0 2.5 5.79 Lynx Lynx 112.0 114.0 2.0 3.04 Lynx Lynx WST-19-0157 48.2 50.8 2.6 9.84 Lynx_311 Lynx including 49.6 50.3 0.7 33.1 WST-19-0159 145.0 147.9 2.9 9.86 Z27_101 Zone 27 including 147.0 147.9 0.9 22.7 166.0 168.0 2.0 3.93 Z27_115 Zone 27 WST-19-0160A 121.4 123.8 2.4 7.15 Z27_102 Zone 27 WST-19-0161A 49.0 52.0 3.0 5.70 Caribou_201 Caribou including 51.0 51.4 0.4 21.3 WST-19-0164 50.0 52.0 2.0 6.85 Lynx_308 Lynx including 50.6 50.9 0.3 45.1 67.0 69.0 2.0 3.54 Lynx_310 Lynx 72.0 74.0 2.0 14.0 Lynx_310 Lynx including 72.3 72.9 0.6 43.3 79.6 82.0 2.4 8.98 Lynx_310 Lynx including 79.6 80.5 0.9 22.3 88.0 90.0 2.0 30.3 Lynx_304 Lynx including 88.6 89.2 0.6 59.7 WST-19-0165A 57.0 59.0 2.0 9.81 Lynx_310 Lynx including 58.0 59.0 1.0 18.4 63.0 65.0 2.0 10.6 Lynx_310 Lynx 84.0 86.0 2.0 4.56 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-19-0167 51.0 53.0 2.0 15.1 Lynx_308 Lynx including 51.4 51.9 0.5 57.2 57.0 59.0 2.0 8.55 Lynx_308 Lynx 64.9 69.2 4.3 20.7 Lynx_310 Lynx including 66.6 67.0 0.4 64.1 87.1 90.0 2.9 89.2 57 Lynx_304 Lynx including 87.4 88.2 0.8 217 100 WST-19-0168 44.6 46.8 2.2 6.94 Lynx_308 Lynx including 45.4 45.8 0.4 28.5 63.5 65.5 2.0 14.8 Lynx_310 Lynx including 64.2 64.7 0.5 58.4 73.0 75.0 2.0 5.66 Lynx Lynx 87.9 90.0 2.1 151 76.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 87.9 88.6 0.7 198 100 including 88.6 89.5 0.9 197 100 WST-19-0169 42.9 45.0 2.1 6.30 Lynx_308 Lynx including 42.9 43.3 0.4 31.1 53.0 55.0 2.0 12.0 Lynx_308 Lynx including 54.0 54.5 0.5 47.6 98.0 100.8 2.8 16.7 Lynx_304 Lynx including 99.5 100.0 0.5 90.5 WST-19-0170 47.0 50.0 3.0 2.23 Lynx_308 Lynx 65.0 67.6 2.6 9.74 Lynx_310 Lynx including 67.1 67.6 0.5 50.5 79.5 81.5 2.0 5.46 Lynx_305 Lynx including 81.0 81.5 0.5 21.0 127.0 129.8 2.8 5.50 Lynx Lynx including 128.5 129.8 1.3 11.8 WST-19-0172 71.0 73.5 2.5 50.9 22.3 Lynx_310 Lynx including 71.4 71.9 0.5 243 100 76.6 78.9 2.3 32.4 Lynx_305 Lynx including 77.0 77.4 0.4 85.5 including 78.5 78.9 0.4 96.3 86.6 89.3 2.7 22.7 Lynx_304 Lynx including 87.6 88.5 0.9 43.5 90.9 93.0 2.1 4.09 Lynx_304 Lynx including 92.5 93.0 0.5 12.1 WST-19-0177 91.0 93.1 2.1 9.13 Lynx Lynx including 92.0 92.4 0.4 43.9 100.3 104.0 3.7 6.31 Lynx Lynx 106.0 110.0 4.0 4.67 Lynx Lynx WST-19-0178 87.8 90.0 2.2 9.82 Lynx_316 Lynx including 88.4 89.1 0.7 26.9 WST-19-0179 34.0 36.0 2.0 36.2 Lynx_311 Lynx including 34.8 35.6 0.8 89.6 39.0 41.0 2.0 3.01 Lynx_311 Lynx 57.0 59.0 2.0 3.43 Lynx Lynx 81.3 83.9 2.6 10.9 Lynx_305 Lynx including 83.4 83.9 0.5 35.0 WST-19-0180 89.4 91.6 2.2 3.62 Lynx_305 Lynx WST-19-0181 35.9 38.0 2.1 3.91 Lynx_311 Lynx including 36.3 36.8 0.5 16.0 118.8 121.0 2.2 14.1 Lynx Lynx including 119.1 119.6 0.5 54.8 WST-19-0182 38.0 40.0 2.0 33.3 Lynx_311 Lynx including 39.2 40.0 0.8 83.1

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Surface Drilling

Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-961 141 -54 1185 453438 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-18-1746 142 -53 882 453280 5435389 405 3650 OSK-W-19-1181-W7 133 -58 1113 453789 5435790 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1412-W3 133 -51 800 453684 5435676 401 4125 OSK-W-19-1419-W1 137 -49 906 453453 5435560 408 3875 OSK-W-19-1539-W1 145 -52 1184 453374 5435448 402 3750 OSK-W-19-1746-W1 142 -53 840 453280 5435389 405 3650 OSK-W-19-1857-W1 108 -58 1455 453525 5435704 405 4000 OSK-W-19-1857-W3 108 -58 1280 453525 5435704 405 4000 OSK-W-19-1889 327 -57 528 452452 5434398 399 2425 OSK-W-19-1891 135 -52 600 453514 5435470 399 3875 OSK-W-19-1891-W1 135 -52 585 453514 5435470 399 3875 OSK-W-19-1891-W4 135 -52 666 453514 5435470 399 3875 OSK-W-19-1903 330 -60 564 452470 5434383 397 2450 OSK-W-19-1904 328 -50 624 452627 5434705 400 2750 OSK-W-19-1917 329 -57 600 452555 5434363 400 2500 OSK-W-19-1921-W2 112 -52 1080 453502 5435488 399 3875 OSK-W-19-1928 329 -72 654 454120 5435104 396 4225 OSK-W-19-1942 128 -54 930 453315 5435390 403 3675 OSK-W-19-1942-W2 128 -54 1056 453315 5435390 403 3675 OSK-W-19-1943 340 -47 297 452241 5435078 406 2575 OSK-W-19-1949-W1 105 -57 1071 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-19-1949-W2 105 -57 1127 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-19-1950 343 -46 228 452167 5435110 406 2525 OSK-W-19-1954 339 -52 246 452256 5435146 409 2625 OSK-W-19-1958 111 -52 1065 453429 5435574 412 3850 OSK-W-19-1958-W1 111 -52 1104 453429 5435574 412 3850 OSK-W-19-1958-W2 111 -52 1158 453429 5435574 412 3850 OSK-W-19-1966 343 -52 195 452091 5435139 405 2475 OSK-W-19-1969 164 -51 336 452832 5434947 405 3025 OSK-W-19-1971 343 -46 147 452134 5435132 406 2525 OSK-W-19-1978 341 -48 490 452479 5435006 404 2750 OSK-W-19-1982 163 -53 363 452974 5435016 407 3200 OSK-W-19-1991 358 -46 1266 453561 5434348 399 3375 OSK-W-19-1999 319 -45 213 452756 5434973 406 2975 OSK-W-19-2003 330 -47 186 452838 5435025 407 3075 OSK-W-19-2004 323 -47 252 452924 5434976 406 3150 OSK-W-19-2009 169 -49 288 452947 5435015 409 3175 OSK-W-19-2011 150 -47 492 453465 5435434 399 3825 OSK-W-19-2012 359 -69 321 453480 5435041 396 3650 OSK-W-19-2013 149 -45 201 452491 5435887 406 3200 OSK-W-19-2015 132 -50 780 453480 5435590 410 3925 OSK-W-19-2020 163 -45 294 452728 5434929 407 2925 OSK-W-19-2023 157 -49 243 452825 5434979 406 3050 OSK-W-19-2025 157 -51 276 452977 5435034 408 3200 OSK-W-19-2032 360 -48 909 451949 5434310 404 1950 OSK-W-19-2033 307 -49 174 453007 5435075 411 3250 OSK-W-19-2035 134 -51 780 453421 5435433 400 3775 OSK-W-19-2036 316 -46 153 452726 5435005 410 2975 OSK-W-19-2037 308 -45 183 452433 5435767 408 3075 OSK-W-19-2038 322 -46 111 452690 5435002 411 2925 OSK-W-19-2046 150 -54 255 452725 5435638 404 3275 OSK-W-19-2055 337 -46 291 453609 5435710 404 4075 OSK-W-19-934-W4 144 -55 1155 453407 5435463 401 3800

Underground drilling



Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section WST-19-0072 120 22 138 452158 5434858 243 2400 WST-19-0093 123 -13 121 453219 5435116 223 3450 WST-19-0132 143 16 129 453252 5435110 207 3475 WST-19-0133 154 27 129 453252 5435110 206 3475 WST-19-0134 154 14 127 453251 5435110 207 3475 WST-19-0138 136 3 120 453268 5435108 206 3500 WST-19-0142A 136 -30 123 453268 5435108 205 3500 WST-19-0143 134 -38 135 453266 5435107 205 3500 WST-19-0144 128 2 123 453268 5435109 206 3500 WST-19-0151 152 -16 73 453290 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0154 175 26 124 453288 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0155 124 -32 137 453268 5435108 205 3500 WST-19-0157 164 -47 103 453289 5435116 204 3525 WST-19-0159 296 -59 183 452234 5434710 207 2400 WST-19-0160A 324 -49 225 452234 5434710 208 2400 WST-19-0161A 311 -38 132 452234 5434710 208 2400 WST-19-0164 138 -7 130 453290 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0165A 130 -15 127 453290 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0167 138 -15 124 453290 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0168 127 -26 112 453291 5435116 204 3525 WST-19-0169 122 -6 139 453291 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0170 117 -16 139 453291 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0172 117 -29 148 453291 5435116 204 3525 WST-19-0177 119 5 112 453291 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0178 125 12 118 453291 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0179 182 -21 102 453272 5435107 183 3500 WST-19-0180 186 -11 100 453272 5435107 183 3500 WST-19-0181 158 -23 130 453273 5435108 183 3500 WST-19-0182 194 -21 114 453271 5435107 183 3500

OSK-W-17-961 intersected 37.7 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 5% pyrite in stringers, clusters and disseminated, and up to 2% quartz-tourmaline veins at the contact between a moderate fuchsite altered gabbro and a strong sericite altered rhyolite.



OSK-W-18-1746 intersected 25.3 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 4% pyrite stringers and up to 10% quartz-tourmaline veins within a moderate sericite altered felsic porphyritic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1181-W7 intersected 7.93 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite and trace chalcopyrite associated with quartz-tourmaline veins within moderate sericite, silica and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1412-W3 intersected 50.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 1% ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1419-W1 intersected 9.13 g/t Au over 3.9 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1539-W1 intersected 104 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 10% disseminated pyrite with strong pervasive silica alteration and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a strong silica, sericite and fuchsite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1746-W1 intersected 4.38 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 10% quartz-tourmaline veins and disseminated pyrite within a strong sericite altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-1857-W1 intersected 5.37 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 2% pyrite clusters within a quartz vein and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate fuchsite, weak silica and sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1857-W3 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 38.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 6.43 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The first interval contains 4% pyrite stringers and clusters and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a strong silica altered rhyolite. The second interval contains local visible gold associated with a smoky quartz vein and 4% pyrite clusters in a moderate sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1889 intersected 7.82 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminate pyrite and crustiform quartz-tourmaline veins within a weak sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1891 intersected 4.46 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite and quartz veins hosted in a moderate sericite, chlorite gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1891-W1 intersected 7.18 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite within a quartz vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1891-W4 intersected 14.0 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 7% pyrite stringers and clusters associated with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1903 intersected 6.18 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered contact between a rhyolite and a porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1904 intersected two intervals: 4.14 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou and 3.93 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval contains 25% pyrite stringers and clusters within a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The second interval contains 1% disseminate and stringer pyrite within a weak sericite and silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1917 intersected 3.62 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of up to 30% semi-massive pyrite within a strong sericite and carbonate altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-1921-W2 intersected 5.88 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 10% disseminated pyrite in quartz-tourmaline veins, tourmaline stringers, and pyrite clusters hosted in a moderate silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1928 intersected 37.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate fuchsite and chlorite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1942 intersected 6.66 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite within a moderate sericite and weak silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1942-W2 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 9.48 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 9.90 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 15.2 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 6.89 g/t Au over 4.8 metres. The first interval contains 3% pyrite clusters and stringers at the contact between a moderate sericite altered felsic porphyritic intrusion and a moderate chlorite and fuchsite altered gabbro. The second interval contains 15% pyrite, 1% galena, 1% chalcopyrite and trace sphalerite within a weak fuchsite, carbonate and sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval is composed of local visible gold, up to 20% pyrite, trace galena, molybdenite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite hosted in weak sericite altered rhyolite. The last interval contains up to 5% disseminated pyrite and stringers, and smoky quartz veins within a moderate sericite and silica altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1943 intersected 5.46 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of up to 10% disseminated pyrite and clusters, trace chalcopyrite and crustiform quartz-carbonate veins within a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1949-W1 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 53.1 g/t Au over 3.3 metres and 20.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold and native silver within pervasive silica flooding, 5% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters hosted in a strong sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite within a weak sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1949-W2 intersected 7.88 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace pyrite clusters hosted in a strong sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1950 intersected 38.9 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 3% disseminated pyrite and 5% pyrites clusters with quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a moderate silica altered felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1954 intersected 27.8 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of up to 10% fine disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate veins within a strong sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1958 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 12.9 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 7.94 g/t Au over 7.0 metres. Mineralization in both intervals consists of local visible gold, 3% pyrite stringers with pervasive silica flooding and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in moderate sericite fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1958-W1 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 8.50 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, 3.51 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 8.31 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 5.14 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first interval contains up to 8% disseminated pyrite, stringers and clusters hosted at the contact between a fuchsite altered gabbro and a felsic intrusion. The second interval is composed of trace pyrite stringers within a strong chlorite altered rhyolite. The third interval contains up to 2% pyrite stringers within a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The last interval contains up to 7% pyrite stringers hosted in a strong carbonate and weak sericite altered felsic porphyritic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1958-W2 intersected 80.7 g/t Au over 5.8 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold in fracture filling, 8% pyrite clusters and stringers, trace chalcopyrite and sphalerite, quartz-tourmaline at the contact between a strong silica and fuchsite altered gabbro with a strong sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1966 intersected 4.69 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite clusters within a moderate fuchsite altered and bleached rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1969 intersected 3.09 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold associated with pervasive silica flooding and up to 5% fine disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1971 intersected 3.28 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of 7% pyrite stringers and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate silica, carbonate and sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1978 intersected 12.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of 5% fine disseminated pyrite and stringers, trace chalcopyrite and 3% quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a moderate chlorite altered and bleached andesite.

OSK-W-19-1982 intersected 10.6 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 6% pyrite with quartz-carbonates veins and ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1991 intersected 5.27 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite and trace sphalerite associated with pervasive silica flooding, smoky quartz veins and pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered felsic porphyritic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1999 intersected 29.0 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of up to 15% semi-massive pyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a moderate silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2003 intersected 3.06 g/t Au over 4.4 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 6% disseminated and stringer pyrite associated with quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2004 intersected 5.31 g/t Au over 3.3 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers and quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a moderate sericite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2009 intersected two intervals in Bobcat: 3.87 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 4.97 g/t Au over 4.1 metres. Both intervals are composed of 3% pyrite stringers and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate sericite and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2011 intersected 22.6 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and 2% fine disseminated pyrite hosted in a strong fuchsite altered felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2012 intersected 52.3 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold with pyrite-silica flooding and 1% pyrite clusters hosted in a moderate silica and sericite altered felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2013 intersected 15.5 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in F11. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 2% disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a weak carbonate altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2015 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 32.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.38 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. The first interval contains up to 3% pyrite, 1% chalcopyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a strong silica, chlorite, and fuchsite altered andesite. The second interval is composed of 1% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate sericite and chlorite altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2020 intersected four intervals in Bobcat: 9.10 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 7.22 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 5.61 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.14 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains trace disseminated pyrite within a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. The second interval contains up to 10% pyrite stringers within a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. The third interval is composed of 10% pyrite stringers in stockwork and pyrite-silica flooding within a string silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. The last interval contains 1% pyrite stringers at the contact between a gabbro and a felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2023 intersected 37.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of up to 3% pyrite stringers hosted at the contact between a weak sericite altered felsic intrusion and a chloritized gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2025 intersected three intervals in Bobcat: 7.24 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 6.88 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 3.71 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 10% pyrite stringers and clusters hosted in a moderate silica altered rhyolite. The second interval contains 10% pyrite clusters and stringers within a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. The last interval consists of up to 3% pyrite clusters and quartz-tourmaline veins within a weak sericite and a strong silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2032 intersected 3.25 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Underdog. Mineralization consists of up to 10% pyrite stringers and clusters and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2033 intersected 13.5 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite stringers and clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak sericite altered fragmental felsic rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2035 intersected 4.55 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2036 intersected 16.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and native silver, 5% pyrite stringers, 2% chalcopyrite, and quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins hosted in a moderate sericite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2037 intersected 14.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F11. Mineralization consists of 5% fine disseminated pyrite within a moderated chlorite altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2038 intersected two intervals in Bobcat: 18.2 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 22.9 g/t Au 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 3% disseminated pyrite and stringers with quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a weak sericite and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2046 intersected 3.84 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in F17. Mineralization consists of 2% fine disseminated and stringer pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak sericite and chlorite altered andesite at the contact of a small hematized monzonite Red Dog-type intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2055 intersected 7.03 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in F51. Mineralization consists of up to 6% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite clusters and pervasive pyrite-silica flooding hosted in a moderate silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-934-W4 intersected 4.60 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated and stringer pyrite within a weak sericite, chlorite and fuchsite altered rhyolite.

WST-19-0072 intersected 5.07 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of up to 10% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0072 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-093 intersected 24.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite stringers with pyrite-silica flooding hosted in a strong silica, moderate sericite and weak fuchsite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-093 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0132 intersected 14.5 g/t Au over 7.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 3% pyrite clusters associated with pyrite-silica flooding hosted in a strong silica and moderate fuchsite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0132 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0133 intersected 26.2 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 10% pyrite clusters and stringers within a strong silica and fuchsite altered felsic intrusion. WST-19-0133 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0134 intersected 16.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 2% pyrite clusters and stringers, trace sphalerite associated with pyrite-silica flooding, hosted in a moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion. WST-19-0134 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0138 intersected two interval in Lynx: 13.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 45.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 2% disseminated pyrite and quartz veins within a moderate sericite and silica altered felsic intrusion. The second interval contains local visible gold, 2% disseminated pyrite and trace sphalerite associate with pyrite-silica flooding and hosted in a strong silica, sericite and fuchsite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0138 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0142A intersected three intervals in Lynx: 11.5 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, 9.86 g/t Au over 3.5 metres and 81.0 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. The first interval contains 6% disseminated pyrite and quartz-tourmaline veins within a strong pervasive silica altered rhyolite. The second interval is composed of up to 6% pyrite stringers within a strong silica altered rhyolite. The third interval contains local visible gold, 6% disseminated and stringer pyrite within a strong silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0142A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0143 intersected 114 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization contains local visible gold associated with pyrite-silica flooding, up to 3% pyrite stringers and trace sphalerite within a strong silica, sericite and fuchsite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0143 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0144 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 5.61 g/t Au over 2.9 metres and 9.42 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold and 15% pyrite stringers within a strong silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval contains local visible gold, 5% fine disseminated pyrite hosted in a strong pervasive silica altered fragmental intrusion. WST-19-0144 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0151 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 30.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 32.0 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. The first interval contains 20% pyrite and 1% sphalerite associated with pyrite-silica flooding, hosted in a moderate silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval contains local visible gold, 5% disseminated pyrite and quartz veins at the contact between a moderate silica altered felsic intrusion with a strong silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0151 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0154 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 8.65 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.93 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 7.04 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 12.8 g/t Au over 2.8 metres. The first interval contains 2% pyrite stringers at the contact between a moderate sericite, weak silica and fuchsite altered gabbro with a fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval is composed of 10% pyrite-silica flooding within a moderate silica and weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The third interval contains up to 10% pyrite-silica flooding and quartz veins hosted at the contact between a fragmental felsic intrusion and a porphyritic felsic intrusion. The last interval contains local visible gold and 10% pyrite-silica flooding within a porphyritic felsic intrusion. WST-19-0154 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0155 intersected three intervals in Lynx: 4.67 g/t Au over 3.3 metres, 5.79 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 3.04 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 3% disseminated pyrite in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 3% pyrite stringers in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval is composed of 1% pyrite stringers and up to 15% quartz-tourmaline veins within a moderate chlorite and weak sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0155 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 185 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0157 intersected 9.84 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 10% disseminated pyrite and trace sphalerite within a strong silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0157 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0159 intersected two intervals in Zone 27: 9.86 g/t Au over 2.9 metres and 3.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains fine disseminated pyrite and stringers within a moderately bleached felsic intrusion. The second interval contains 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite within a moderate sericite altered andesite. WST-19-0159 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0160A intersected 7.15 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of up to 5% disseminated pyrite within a moderate sericite and weak silica altered andesite. WST-19-0160A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0161A intersected 5.70 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite and quartz veins within a moderate sericite altered andesite. WST-19-0161A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0164 intersected five intervals in Lynx: 6.85 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.54 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 14.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 8.98 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 30.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains up to 3% disseminated pyrite and ptygmatic quartz-tourmaline veins within a moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion. The second and third intervals are composed of 5% fine disseminated pyrite and stringers associated with pyrite-silica flooding and hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval contains fine trace pyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a moderate sericite and chlorite altered rhyolite. The last interval consists of local visible gold and fine pyrite in pyrite-silica flooding hosted in a strong silica and moderate fuchsite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0168 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0165A intersected three intervals in Lynx: 9.81 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 10.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, and 4.56 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first two intervals contain 1% pyrite clusters within a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental intrusion. The last interval is composed of 3% fine disseminated pyrite associated with pyrite-silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion. WST-19-0165A was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0167 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 15.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 8.55 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 20.7 g/t Au over 4.3 metres and 89.2 g/t Au over 2.9 metres. The first interval contains up to 3% disseminated pyrite and smoky quartz veins within a strong silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval contains 1% pyrite clusters within a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The third interval is composed of local visible gold, up to 5% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite associated with pervasive pyrite-silica flooding hosted in moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The last interval contains local visible gold, 10% disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate veins within a moderate sericite and silica altered felsic intrusion. WST-19-0167 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-190168 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 6.94 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 14.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 5.66 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 151 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. The first interval contains 3% disseminated pyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion. The second interval contains 5% disseminated pyrite and stringers within a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval contains trace disseminated pyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline vein within a moderate sericite, carbonate and silica altered rhyolite. The last interval is composed of local visible gold and native silver associated with pervasive pyrite-silica flooding and quartz veins hosted in a moderate sericite, silica and fuchsite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. WST-19-0168 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0169 intersected three intervals in Lynx: 6.30 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 12.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 16.7 g/t Au over 2.8 metres. The first interval contains 5% disseminated pyrite within a felsic fragmental intrusion. The second interval is composed of local visible gold associated with pervasive pyrite-silica flooding and 10% pyrite stringers within a moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion. The last interval contains local visible gold, up 15% disseminated and stringer pyrite, and quartz crustiform veins within a medium silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0169 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0170 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 2.23 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 9.74 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 5.46 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.50 g/t Au over 2.8 metres. The first interval contains 3% pyrite in pyrite-silica flooding within a moderate silica altered felsic intrusion. The second interval contains 10% disseminated pyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline veins in a moderate silica altered felsic intrusion. The third interval is composed of 2% pyrite and ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a moderate silica altered felsic intrusion. The last interval contains 2% pyrite stringers in stockwork within a moderate silica altered andesite. WST-19-0170 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0172 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 50.9 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 32.4 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 22.7 g/t Au over 2.7 metres and 4.09 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold, 15% disseminated pyrite and 2% sphalerite within a strong silica altered rhyolite. The second interval is composed of local visible gold, 2% pyrite stringers associated with pyrite-silica flooding and hosted in a moderate silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. The third interval contains local visible gold, 10% disseminated and quartz veins within a strong silica and fuchsite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. The last interval contains 2% pyrite stringers and quartz-tourmaline vein hosted in a moderate silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0172 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0177 intersected three intervals in Lynx: 9.13 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 6.31 g/t Au over 3.7 metres and 4.67 g/t Au over 4.0 metres. The first interval contains 2% pyrite clusters and ptygmatic quartz-tourmaline veins within a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval contains 1% pyrite clusters and stringers within a moderate silica altered rhyolite. The last interval is composed of trace pyrite clusters and stringers within a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0177 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0178 intersected 9.82 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite clusters and stringers at the contact between a strong sericite altered gabbro and a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0178 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0179 intersected four intervals in Lynx: 36.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.01 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.43 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 10.9 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold, 2% pyrite stringers and 10% quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins within a weak sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite. The second and third intervals contain 1% pyrite clusters and stringers within a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The last interval is composed of local visible gold, 1% disseminated pyrite and clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0179 was drilled from underground drill station BM-220-280-O located 220 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0180 intersected 3.62 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a weak sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0180 was drilled from underground drill station BM-220-280-O located 220 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0181 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 3.91 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 14.1 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first interval is composed of local visible gold, up to 3% pyrite clusters associated with pyrite-silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and strong silica altered rhyolite. The second interval contains local visible gold, up to 7% disseminated pyrite, trace chalcopyrite and quartz-carbonate veins within a moderate fuchsite and silica altered gabbro. WST-19-0181 was drilled from underground drill station BM-220-280-O located 220 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0182 intersected 33.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 3% pyrite clusters and stringers within a weak silica and moderate sericite altered felsic intrusion. WST-19-0182 was drilled from underground drill station BM-220-280-O located 220 metres below surface from section 3500E.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below) and November 27, 2018 Lynx resource update, comprises 2,874,000 tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,352,000 tonnes at 7.11 g/t Au (2,366,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report") and the press release “Osisko Releases Mineral Resource Update for Lynx” dated November 27, 2018, which has been prepared by Osisko and reviewed and approved by Micon International, Ltd. from Toronto, Ontario. The Windfall Lake Technical Report and press release are available on Osisko's website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada; the significance of results from the new infill drilling and ongoing drill definition and expansion program at the Windfall Lake gold project; the significance of assay results presented in this news release; the deposit remaining open along strike and at depth; potential depth extensions of the mineralized zones down-plunge and at depth; the actual mineralization of local visible gold; the current 800,000 metre drill program; the type of drilling included in the drill program; potential mineralization; the potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability to realize upon any mineralization in a manner that is economic; the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities, including the continuity or extension of any mineralization; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward- looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Windfall Lake gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions. Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information, Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

