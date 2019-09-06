S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX 60 Index

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 - S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the rebalancing results for the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

The following changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, 2019.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 23, 2019

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) Materials Gold DELETED Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE) Energy Integrated Oil & Gas

