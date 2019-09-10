Northern Superior Initiates Core Drill Program, Lac Surprise Property, West-Central Québec

SUDBURY, September 10, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of a core drill program on its 100% owned Lac Surprise property in west-central Québec. The program will consist of approximately 3,000 metres (“m”) of core drilling or 10 core drill holes. The purpose of the core drill program is two-fold:

Confirm the extension of the Renard deposit from the neighboring Nelligan property (see IAMGold Corp.’s (“IAMGOLD”) press release, May 30, 2019) onto the northern part of the Lac Surprise property;and, Explore the potential to expand the high grade showing at Black Phoenix (19.9 g/t gold) (see Northern Superior press release, September 10, 2019).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: “We are pleased to have an opportunity to further define the possible extension of the Renard gold deposit from the Nelligan property onto the Lac Surprise property, and to explore the potential for additional high-grade gold-bearing material associated with the Black Phoenix showing (see Northern Superior press releases, July 16 and August 14, 2019).”

About the Lac Surprise Property

The Lac Surprise property is tied onto the west side of IAMGOLD’s Nelligan gold property (see IAMGOLD press release, May 30, 2019). Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”), IAMGOLD’s partner on the project, describes the gold deposit on the Nelligan property as part of a “vast auriferous system offering a potential of multi-million gold ounces” (Vanstar PowerPoint presentation, May 2019).

Northern Superior believes this gold system likely extends west onto the Lac Surprise property, based on the following, (see Northern Superior press release, July 16, 2019):

Lithologies associated with the Nelligan gold deposit extend west onto the Lac Surprise property; Gold grain and gold geochemical-in-till dispersal trains defined, emanating from this lithological package on the Lac Surprise property (see Northern Superior press release, January 27, 2014); Gold showings discovered within this same lithological package, with grab samples collected from the Black Phoenix gold showing assaying as high as 19.9 g/t gold (see Northern Superior press release, February 6, 2019); Four west to east anomalous geophysical trends identified within this lithological package, defined from an induced polarization and magnetic survey completed in 2016 (see Northern Superior press release, March 9, 2017) and drone-supported magnetic survey completed July 16, 2019 (see Northern Superior press release, July 16, 2019); and Establishing that at least one of these anomalous geophysical trends is gold bearing, confirming that a hydrothermal gold bearing system(s) occurs within this part of the property: defined by a five core drill hole (1185m) program completed in 2016 (see Northern Superior press release, March 9, 2017).

Qualified Person

Jonathan O’Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person (“QP”) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the Lac Surprise property, Mr. O’Callaghan has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of four mineral properties that Northern Superior is currently exploring. The other three properties also represent regional scale exploration programs, 100% owned by Northern Superior. Exploration to date has identified:

numerous drill-ready targets for gold, copper and silver on the Ti-pa-kaa-haa-ning (TPK) property of northwestern Ontario (see Northern Superior press release July 9, 2019); a gold deposit and numerous opportunities on the Croteau Est property in west- central Québec (see Northern Superior press release, August 7, 2019); and a variety of commodities on the Wapistan property, James Bay Lowlands, Québec (see Northern Superior press release, January 29, 2019).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

