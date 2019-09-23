Copper Mountain Mining Announces Retirement of Jim O'Rourke and Appointment of Bruce Aunger as Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces today that after many years of leadership at the Company, Mr. James O'Rourke resigns as Chair of the Board and as a Director with immediate effect. Mr. O'Rourke is a 2005 recipient of the Edgar A. Scholz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development in British Columbia and the Yukon and the 2010 recipient of the Mining Person of the Year award for British Columbia. In addition, he received the Order of British Columbia in 2011 and was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2013.

"We would like to thank Jim for his many years of leading the Company" commented Mr. Gil Clausen, President and CEO of Copper Mountain. "More so, as founder of the Company, we would like to recognize Jim for his dedication, leadership and significant personal commitments to our employees, communities and stakeholders over the years. He has built this Company from an exploration and development stage asset in British Columbia, to a solid copper producer with significant growth potential on two continents. He is recognized as a great contributor to our industry and to the Province of British Columbia."

Mr. Bruce Aunger, the Lead Director of Copper Mountain, succeeds Mr. O'Rourke as Chair of the Board with immediate effect. Mr. Aunger has been a Director of Copper Mountain since 2011 and Lead Independent Director since 2015. Mr. Aunger was previously a Partner and CFO of Madison Venture Corporation, a private corporation with extensive operating interests in a number of industries throughout Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Aunger was a tax Partner at Arthur Andersen & Co. Mr. Aunger currently serves on several other Boards. Mr. Aunger is a CPA, CA and graduated from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Commerce.

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

