Engineering Team Engaged for Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that it has engaged Global Resource Engineering Ltd. of Denver Colorado to work with Satori in its evaluation of various processing options conducive to ore recovery and operating cost tradeoffs, and to provide Satori with an itemized assessment for restarting the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, inclusive of Mill capital cost assumptions.



The project will be led by Dr. Todd Harvey of Global Resource Engineering, a process engineer who worked at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project from it’s commissioning to closure during the late 1980s. Engaging Todd Harvey for this undertaking is key, as his past employment at the mine has enabled him to deliver a preliminary analysis for optimal development, the first priority being the evaluation of known under-developed zones.

In today’s environment, development of the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project will benefit from the application of modern technology, re-tooling of mining methods, and improved mill design for optimum recovery.

Peter Shippen, Chairman of Satori states, “After consulting with a number of mining professionals, we feel that the Tartan Gold Mine Project is undervalued and under-appreciated. We believe that this is the next step in realizing the value of the project for our shareholders.”

Dr. Todd Harvey, Process Engineer, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release for and on behalf of Satori.

Lastly, Satori further announces that it continues to conduct due diligence on various other projects that may be suitable or instrumental in corporate development.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

