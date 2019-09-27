Blackham Resources Ltd: Annual Resources and Reserves Update

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to provide updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates (MRRE) for the Wiluna, Williamson and Matilda mining centres at the Wiluna Gold Operation as at 30th June 2019.The 2019 MRRE presented in Tables 1 & 2 in link below reflect updated resource models for Wiluna and Williamson deposits, open pit mining depletions, and updated underground resource models for the Bulletin, Essex and Golden Age deposits.Open pit mining at the Matilda and Wiluna centres is expected to be completed during 2020, with open pit operations now ramping up at Williamson. An updated resource model for Williamson has been completed with pre-production activities at the Williamson pit having commenced in advance of ore production scheduled from November 2019. Williamson is expected to provide the baseload of free milling ore for throughout 2020.Resource definition and mining studies are well advanced for Blackham's transition to Stage 1 of its Sulphide Expansion Project, with underground mine planning and optimisation now nearing completion in conjunction with the engineering design for the sulphide flotation plant. A major MRRE update is anticipated at the completion of this work, expected in the December quarter.Blackham's Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic said "Our latest resources and reserves update reflects our work to strengthen resources and reserves in support of a robust mine plan moving forward, and mining depletion during the 2019 financial year. Blackham is focussed on its Stage 1 Sulphides Expansion Project and further updates to resources and reserves are expected in the coming quarter as sulphide mine optimisation studies are nearing completion."To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7OBK7N3D





Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





