Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Wesdome Gold Mines Closed Its Previous Announced Refinancing of Credit Facility

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 27, 2019 it closed its previously announced senior secured revolving credit facility (“NBF Facility”), with National Bank Financial Inc. (“NBF”) acting as the sole arranger (see the Company’s news release dated June 20, 2019 on its website: www.wesdome.com or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR). The size of the NBF Facility was increased from the initially contemplated $40.0 million to $45.0 million, and replaces the Company’s previous $36.0 million credit facility.

The NBF Facility has a three-year term and is secured by all of the Company’s present and future real and personal property. The NBF Facility is available by way of (i) Canadian dollar Prime Rate or U.S. dollar Base Rate, with interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 3.50% over NBF’s Prime Rate or Base Rate, as applicable, (ii) Canadian dollar Bankers’ Acceptances at acceptance fees ranging from 3.50% to 4.50%, and (iii) U.S. dollar LIBOR with interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 4.50% over LIBOR. The actual spread or rate will be determined based on the Company’s net leverage ratio. The NBF Facility is also available for letters of credit.

The NBF Facility shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. On closing, the Company drew down $5.0 million under the NBF Facility, of which $4.5 million was used to repay in full the amounts owed under the Company’s $36.0 million credit facility, and the balance was used to pay fees and expenses related to the NBF Facility.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 137.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
220 Bay Street, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9a5f941f-1479-40ee-b8a6-e2f4c463b00a


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0JC4E
CA95083R1001
www.wesdome.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap