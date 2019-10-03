Bayhorse Submits 111 Bradywine Core Samples for Assay

Vancouver, October 3, 2019 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") Has submitted 111 HQ core samples from the 2010 Brandywine drilling program that were undertaken to test drilling results from a 1995 drilling program by La Rock, in which gold assaying returned values of up to 36.9 g/t over 1.5 m and 8.57 g/t over 4.6 m. (Dunn 2011)

Drill core plot of resampled 1995 gold intersections (Dunn 2011)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/48478_a3b2b1ba74fc5ab8_010full.jpg

A review in September 2019, of the drill core from the 2010 exploration program at Brandywine, confirmed that visible gold was encountered in some mineralized zones within the three short HQ-size cores totaling 175.6 metres. Bayhorse geologists re-sampled the entire core lengths, that has been held in secure storage, to better understand the extent of the gold zones.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "Compiling and overlaying all the historic results has provided us a much better picture of the gold and silver exploration potential of property outside the core mineralized zones, where high grade gold was either mined, at the Tedi Pit, or drilled at Dave's Pond."

The 200 meters by 100 meters Dave's Pond target was only partially tested by the Auramex drilling in 2010.

A total of 111 core samples, ranging in weights from 2.6 to 8.3 kg each, were collected to analyze the full suite of 43 elements with total digestion and MS ICP finish. Forty-five of these samples, from mineralized zones, are being analyzed using metallic screen fire assay for gold using 1,000 gram weights in addition to standard 30 gram pulp assays. Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC is preparing and analyzing the samples. QA QC protocols have been applied using certified pulp standards and blanks inserted into the analytical stream. Assays are pending.

Bayhorse has submitted a Notice of Work on the Brandywine property in September this year to carry out 1500 metres of drilling within the Dave's Pond gold target. Systematic follow up exploration of the gold anomaly along strike will be accompanied by testing of a multi-element anomaly marked by highly elevated lead-in-soils extending North-South for 2 km along the western flank of the gold anomaly.

In 1989 Placer Dome carried out surface exploration to test the areas surrounding historical showings of polymetallic sulphide mineralization. Of the total 130 rock samples collected, 16 returned silver contents exceeding 1,000 g/t (32 oz/t Ag) with the highest value of 1,800.64 oz per ton silver (sample 50624). Some mineralized rock samples showed gold values ranging from 125 ppb to 6.2 g/t (sample 43464).

The Company advises that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the historical sampling results. Chip & grab samples are selected samples and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48478