Durango to Revisit Northern B.C. Limestone Project

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 7, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces its plans to further explore Mayner's Fortune limestone in northern British Columbia ("BC") in the upcoming weeks.

The Mayner's Limestone is wholly owned by Durango and is located between Terrace and Kitimat, B.C. The property was expanded earlier this year due to the discovery of additional limestone units neighbouring the already known series of six limestone units. The 489-hectare property is located approximately 60km by Highway 37 South from the $40B LNG site and also has access to railway and power/hydro. Assays from both historical and recent sampling of surface exposures of the limestone beds indicate high quality for building material (cement) due to the high grade of calcium.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "This month marks the one year anniversary of LNG Canada's final investment decision for the $40B LNG Facility in Kitimat, B.C. We consider this even more significant today due to the recent global outcry for environmental responsibility. We believe that LNG Canada has invested in the right project, at the right time and in the right place and Durango holds significant value in the Mayner's Fortune high quality limestone asset located strategically near the LNG Canada Kitimat site."

"LNG Canada represents one of the largest energy investment in the history of Canada."* B.C. is well positioned for the investment and is well supplied with natural gas and is located near shipping access for the rapidly growing Asian markets. With global energy demands continuing to grow and a shortage of supply expected by 2025, the timing for LNG Canada could not be better especially given that China demand has already surged as they make the move from coal to natural gas to reduce their pollution. https://www.lngcanada.ca/news/one-year-later-1/

With drilling permits in place, Durango is focused on proving up and realizing shareholder value with the Mayner's Fortune limestone asset.

* www.lngcanada.ca/uploads/subpages/downloads/LNG-Canada-Project-Overview-2018_Web-Version-AWv4.pdf

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

