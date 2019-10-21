Trigon Strengthens Its Board of Directors With the Appointment of Dr. David Shaw and Nomination of Mr. Daye Kaba

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) has today announced the appointment of Dr. David Shaw to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Dr. David Shaw brings a wealth of expertise in public companies and exploration geology. He has worked both in the technical and financial communities within the resource industry for nearly 40 years. He served as an in-house structural consultant on both metal and hydrocarbon exploration programs, then as a member of a hydrocarbon project financial evaluation team with Chevron Resources in Calgary and Vancouver. He initiated and developed the Resource Research Group at Charlton Securities Ltd., Calgary before assuming the position of Senior Mining Analyst, Corporate Finance at Yorkton Securities Inc. in Vancouver. Throughout David's career he has built strong relationships with European financial institutions and the global mining community and gained valuable experience in Africa. Dr. Shaw holds a PhD in Structural Geology from Carleton University.

The appointment of Dr. David Shaw fills the seat of Gordon Neal on the Trigon board, following his resignation. We would like to thank Mr. Neal for his contributions to the Company and board of directors.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will take place on November 18th, 2019 at 11a.m. in Toronto. The remaining directors will return to the board for another term (pending re-election), with the notable exception of Bob Schafer who will not be running for re-election. Trigon wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Bob Schafer for more than two years of service to the shareholders of the Company as a director. Mr. Daye Kaba is nominated to stand for election in his place.

Daye Kaba brings corporate governance experience and a variety of necessary skills to the Trigon board. He is a partner in the Global Metals & Mining group at McCarthy Tétrault in Toronto. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, securities and commercial law matters, with a focus on the mining sector in Africa. Mr. Kaba previously worked at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Toronto and Coudert Brothers LLP in Paris. He received his JD from the University of Michigan and is called to the New York bar and the Ontario bar. Mr. Kaba is a member of various associations including the Canadian Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the World Association of Mining Lawyers (WAOML) and the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). He is fluent in English, French and Portuguese.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, commented, "I am pleased to welcome David and Daye as directors of Trigon. We anticipate their invaluable contributions as we gear up for the restart of the Kombat Mine in Namibia and exploration of other copper developments in Africa."

In connection with the recent announcements, the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. David Shaw and Daye Kaba will each receive 350,000 options. Trigon has also granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,335,000 common shares of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.18 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest immediately. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core operations focused on copper resources in Namibia, one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place with significant upside. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia particularly known for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licences are three past producing mines including the Company’s flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 416 861 5893

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the change of the composition of Trigon’s board of directors and the impacts of such changes and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.